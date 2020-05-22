I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

Ewing, 57, wanted to share the diagnosis to emphasize the wide-reaching nature of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the statement. No other members of the basketball team tested positive.

The Washington area has been one of the hardest hit sections of the country by the virus. The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia area was 87,267 on Friday. The lead coordinator of the White House coronavirus task Force, Deborah Birx, said Friday the area leads the country in the percentage of positive tests and has not seen the decline that other states have reported.

Ewing has a 49-46 record since taking over at Georgetown, his first head coaching job at any level. As a player, he led the Hoyas to three Final Fours and the 1984 NCAA title. He was an 11-time NBA all-star and was inducted in the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2008.

Ewing has had a rough six months both on and off the basketball court. Four players transferred late in the season, including 2018-19 Big East freshman of the year James Akinjo. The Hoyas were 15-17 when their season was halted by the pandemic.

Earlier this month, leading scorer Mac McClung announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal after Ewing said the guard was planning to return to Georgetown. Representatives of McClung, who initially declared he was testing the waters of the NBA draft, indicated that Ewing’s comments may have affected how the NBA viewed the guard, who told the school of his intention to leave about a week later.

