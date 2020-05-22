Still, the architect of the Cavaliers’ rebuild indicated he remains optimistic that college football will happen, perhaps without fans, but that programs such as Virginia’s may be forced to operate at a competitive disadvantage by not having players working out as soon as possible.

AD

“In this environment, they’re really not determining what’s happening,” Mendenhall said of the NCAA. “The states and each institution are really determining what’s safe. Until then our players will not be returning to Grounds.

AD

“The variance by state is changing the whole model. I hope at the very, very minimum, there’s established a uniform universal start date or number of practices before the first game.”

The Cavaliers are slated to open the season Sept. 7, in a prime-time matchup against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Before then, Virginia must address significant turnover, most notably at quarterback, where largely untested Brennan Armstrong, a sophomore, is in line to take over for record-setting Bryce Perkins.

AD

Mendenhall and his staff recently began reconnecting with players for virtual meetings following an NCAA-mandated two-week break. Coaches are permitted eight hours per week to use for team and position meetings, a portion of which is devoted to players’ mental health.

There have been, according to Mendenhall, six to 10 players who have remained in Charlottesville and are taking virtual classes during the first session of summer school. The majority of the rest of the team is expected to join the second session.

AD

“It’s been really good to have that interaction and to be talking football and to add structure [for] our players,” Mendenhall said.

Virtual meetings include incoming signees who are eligible to participate once they have completed their high school coursework, regardless of if they have graduated or received their diploma. Transfers must have completed their coursework and graduated from their previous institution before becoming eligible to participate.

AD

Recruiting, in the meantime, is set to resume June 30, with campus visits. But there are no camps this year, presenting another potential obstacle in luring players even a season after the Cavaliers earned a berth in the Orange Bowl for the first time.

It also presents a challenge to coaches, who won’t be able evaluate recruits based on in-person interaction, instead counting on game film and video interviews to decide if a particular player fits the program.

AD

“It’ll be difficult,” Mendenhall said. “We think there’s risk no matter how thorough your processes are. Seeing a player work in person mitigates almost all risk, so it will affect our summer recruitment, and I couldn’t tell you on how many prospects, but certainly it will on some.

AD

“So recruitment now, we’re not so much in the finding phase, we’re in the relationship building phase, and so a lot of what would have been happening this time of the year would have been for the next year’s class anyway, so that’s really where it will set us back a little bit.”