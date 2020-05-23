As part of the All-In Challenge benefiting coronavirus relief, the Cleveland Browns are offering the chance for two people to assist in scripting the first 15 plays of a preseason game.

One winner will be determined via auction and the other in a raffle raising money for Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, Feeding America and World Central Kitchen, the charity arm of D.C. chef José Andrés.

The winners will join Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in the game planning, in addition to being invited to a team dinner and team meeting the night before the game. On game day, the winners will be permitted to run through the stadium tunnel with the players and stand on the sideline with pregame passes.

“Giving back is a core component of who we are as an organization,” Stefanski, in his first season as Browns coach following a stint as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, said in a statement. “With the global pandemic, it’s really important we step up when there are others in need.”

The All-In Challenge has raised nearly $46 million, including $1.025 million from an auction of one of six Super Bowl rings belonging to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The winner of the ring from Super Bowl LI also was awarded a trip to Gillette Stadium to visit Kraft’s office. The Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit in the second half to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime.

There were 35 bids before the auction closed. Bidding opened at $75,000, quickly soared to more than $330,000 and eclipsed $1 million with nine days remaining. The ring contains 283 diamonds, representing the score (28-3) before the Patriots rallied.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady raised $800,000 last month by auctioning off a behind-the-scenes fan experience for his first game with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

