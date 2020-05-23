Newon’s father, Cecil, told The Post that “extenuating circumstances” had led to his son’s decision to leave the program.

Ron Prince, Howard’s head coach for nine games in 2019, was placed on leave in November after the university opened an investigation into allegations of verbal abuse and player intimidation. Prince resigned in December, just one year after he was hired.

AD

AD

As a freshman in 2017, Newton led Howard to one of the biggest upsets in college football history when the Bison stunned UNLV with a season-opening 43-40 road victory after entering as 45-point underdogs. He had hoped to capitalize on Howard’s 7-4 campaign but the Bison won just six games over 2018 and 2019. Newton threw for 5,876 yards, 41 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in 25 games at Howard.

Upon choosing to play at Howard, Newton said his father dissuaded him from playing for an upper-echelon football program.

“My dad said don’t get caught up into the big, big schools, because they might not treat you the same. It’s a cutthroat system. You know, you do your time there and you’re gone,” he said before a 2017 preseason practice. “Coming to Howard, it’s not a football school right now. It will be, but it’s not right now. … I had to say, ‘You know what? This is my Auburn. This is my Alabama. It will get there.’”

AD

AD

Playing collegiately in D.C., Newton avoided being stuck in his older brother’s shadow. Now Newton will be tasked with donning the same uniform in the same stadium where a statue of the 2010 Heisman winner stands. Cam Newton transferred to Auburn before that season, and led the Tigers to a national title.

Caylin Newton will be slotted behind sophomore Bo Nix, who was the SEC Freshman of the Year after leading the Tigers to nine wins in 2019.

Newton will be a preferred walk-on for Auburn, according to AL.com. In March, he posted videos of himself on Instagram working out as a wide receiver, hinting that he’s open to a position change.

“Need me to catch? I gotchu,” Newton posted. “Need me to run? I gotchu. Need me to throw? I gotchu. I’m ya guy!”

AD

Cecil Newton said in October that his son would consider a school with a strong master’s program in sports management or marketing.

AD

“He won’t play football all his life,” he said. “He’s got to have something else, too.”

“I know football’s not going to last forever, so I want to be in a situation where I’m going to get the best education,” Newton told The Undefeated in October. “While I’m playing football, I want to be able to compete at the highest level and compete for a championship.”

Read more on college sports: