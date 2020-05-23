The day after the Nats won their title, I called last October “the greatest postseason upset run in MLB history.” It was. Yet it’s more. But how much more? There’s no exact answer, but before MLB is back, let’s have a solid general sense.

On Sunday, the anniversary of the start of the Nationals turnaround last season, Washington will have an online “ring ceremony” on Zoom to display its World Series championship bauble and to honor its players who remain largely unheralded and literally uncelebrated this year.

The 2019 Nats were not the best MLB team ever, or even near it. Nor did they play in the most consistently thrilling World Series ever. Analytics “leverage indexes” say the ‘19 Series was about average for sustained tension. The Nats actually “relieved” three games of late-inning tension with important runs in the top of the seventh and eighth inning in Houston. The Nats also didn’t have a walk-off win in October and just two one-run playoff wins — always headline-grabbers.

We must be fair to get this approximately correct. How many other champs stand as high as the Nats in so many remarkable areas? And what is that worth?

First, the clear factual distinctions.

Only one other team fell a dozen-or-more game under .500 yet rose to win the World Series: the Miracle Boston Braves 105 years earlier.

No team ever came from behind to win five elimination games. The odds of pulling off such a combination, measured from the worst moments, is 0.0003. Three math profs have told me that, though I cooked up an amusingly arbitrary method of categorization, the stat is close enough to correct.

No team ever beat two 105-win teams in the same postseason. And the Nats had to win back-to-back elimination games against both the 106-win Dodgers and 107-win Astros, who had 213 wins combined. In 50 years of multi-tiered playoffs, the closest comparable is 205 wins by the 2004 Red Sox.

No team ever won three winner-take-all games in a postseason.

No team ever won four World Series game on the road — and in Houston, where the Astros cheated in 2017 and ’18. In 2019? Who absolutely knows?

Only one city ever has gone longer between World Series celebrations than Washington’s 95 years: The Cubs’ 108-year drought.





All of that, washing over us at once, seems borderline unbelievable. But when you use part of a pandemic to study the title treks of every MLB champ, what knocks you flat is that dozens of them had incredible journeys while many others stomped so many foes flat that they make the Best Team Ever list unwieldy.

As impressive as the Nats’ recovery was, from 29th place out of 30 MLB teams on May 23, trailing in the N.L. East by 10 games and even 8½ games out of the second wild-card spot, several World Series winners were in deeper holes in the standings and later in the season.

Five champs have faced worse: the 1914 Boston Braves (15 games behind and, at their worst, 16 games under .500), the ’78 Yankees (14 games behind), the cheating ’51 New York Giants (13), the ’30 Cards (12), and ’64 Cards (11). The ’69 Miracle Mets, like the Nats, were 10 back.

Other teams also have overcome big deficits — but not to win the World Series.

The ’85 Royals actually won six elimination games in one postseason and the ’12 San Francisco Giants, like the Nats, won five elimination games. The Nats’ distinction, their trademark, is that they trailed in all five! The Giants never trailed in any, and the Royals only once — and in that one, umpire Don Denkinger saved them.

No playoff series matches the Red Sox comeback from a three-games-to-none deficit to the Yankees in 2004 — still the best baseball I’ve seen, both for one-series drama and 86 years of hate-filled context. No individual Nats playoff victory approaches it. But what about the Brewer, Dodger and Astro fireworks combined — those five elimination comebacks? Then pile that comeback from 19-31 on top of it.

See how the ’19 Nats keep bobbing back up, joining the teams at the top of the conversation? With time, an added element of historical importance will grow: Of all the teams in all the World Series that you would hope would be defeated, the cheating Astros now top the list.

Who beat them? A Nats team with 14 fewer regular-season wins. How many times has a team with a bigger win deficit stolen the World Series? Once. In 1906.

In 1954, in what may be the biggest World Series upset ever, the Giants also had 14 fewer wins than Cleveland. See, the ’19 Nats just keep sneakin’ up on you.

What defines the Stay-in the-Fight Nats is the way their chemistry and joy in competition elevated them above their 93-win talent, allowing them to defy odds not just in a long playoff-spot race, or in one series as an underdog or in some other matchup in which they trailed, but for 160 days, always in new ways.

What pitchers did they whip in October? In the wild-card game, the Nats beat Milwaukee’s Josh Hader who had not blown a two-run save situation all season. They hung another set of October goat’s horns on Dodgers future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw; Stephen Strasburg beat him head-to-head as a starter while Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto homered off him back-to-back to blow a save in Game 5 of the Division Series.

St. Louis had the second-best starting rotation in the N.L. by ERA; the Nats swept all four of their top starters, never trailing for an instant in the NLCS. The Cards’ leading winner, Dakota Hudson, got one out — and allowed seven runs.

In the Series, they beat Cooperstown-bound Justin Verlander twice, with long homers by Kurt Suzuki, Adam Eaton and Soto. The ’19 strikeout king, Gerrit Cole, was beaten for the first time since May 23 in Game 1 with homers from Ryan Zimmerman and Soto. And the Nats won a Game 7 started by former Cy Young Award winner Zach Greinke.

For years, baseball fans will want a sense of why Washington’s 2019 experience knocked the city for such a jubilant loop.

The truth does not reside in any single thing, even the 95-year wait, but in the happy weight of everything together from Baby Shark to dugout home run dances to months of stubborn Stay in the Fight to “Go 1-0 Today” to comeback elimination wins. It’s drubbing future Hall of Fame pitchers time after time. It’s car-racing Howie Kendrick and Adam Eaton, relievers Daniel Hudson and Sean Doolittle, Aníbal Sánchez and Trea Turner, and modest Manager Dave Martinez, none of whom seems Cooperstown-bound, being at the very center of a truly great title.

Don’t let anybody tell you that, since 1903, there have been many championships more special than this one. You can count ‘em on your fingers. Or maybe, absolutely everything considered, on just one hand.