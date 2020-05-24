• Svrluga: For NASCAR, sticking close to its roots might be smart even after the coronavirus pandemic
There will even be qualifying for the event, unlike for the other races NASCAR has scheduled through June 21. To keep teams away from congregating at the track as much as possible, though, qualifying will be held Sunday, several hours before the race gets underway.
Prerace ceremonies will include a tribute to the armed forces, with a flyover by modern and vintage fighter jets and an address delivered remotely by Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper.
“While the pandemic has forced us to change a lot about what makes Memorial Day Weekend so special, one thing it cannot change is our resolve to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms as well as those who continue the fight today,” Charlotte Motor Speedway executive Greg Walter said in a statement.
Wednesday’s race was won by Denny Hamlin, who also triumphed in February at the Daytona 500. Kevin Harvick won the first race at Darlington after NASCAR resumed its schedule, while Joey Logano won twice before the pandemic forced a hiatus, with Alex Bowman also visiting Victory Lane in March.
Following the Coca-Cola 600, the Cup Series will stick around Charlotte for Wednesday’s Alsco 300, then head to Bristol, Tenn., for its fifth race in 15 days, the Food City 500, on May 31. Teams then get a full week before running another two races in short succession, on June 7 and 10 in Hampton, Ga., and Martinsville, Va., respectively.
Here’s what you need to know about the 61st running of the Coca-Cola 600.
When: Sunday, 6 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
TV: Fox.
Streaming: FoxSportsGo.com and the Fox Sports app (cable provider login required). Fox is offered on a number of streaming services, including Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo and AT&T TV Now.
Weather: The forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a daytime high around 86.
Defending champion: Martin Truex Jr.
Pole-sitter: TBD.