At the halfway point of the Coca-Cola 600, the race was brought to a standstill just after Alex Bowman won Stage 2. Drivers lined up along pit road and teams held a moment of remembrance in honor of military members who have lost their lives.

“People kept talking about that that was so impactful,” Charlotte Motor Speedway executive Greg Walter said last week (via NBC Sports). “So we asked can we do that again? Our sport is so prone to supporting the military and so prone to understanding what the Memorial Day is all about. [We] worked with NASCAR, trying to figure out where we could do this, where [it] would be meaningful and not impact the competition greatly. The end of stage 2 was where we arrived.”