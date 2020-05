Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 74 in 3-0 defeat to Augsburg. Outscored 7-0 in two matches.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): entered in 79th in 2-0 victory at Wolfsburg. Dortmund keeps pace with front-running Bayern Munich ahead of Tuesday’s showdown at BVB

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90. Sixth place, with five clubs in close pursuit.

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 19): not in uniform

RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: entered in 60th in 5-0 victory at Mainz. Leipzig is third, three points behind Dortmund.

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Köln. Yielded two goals in the dying moments.

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: not in uniform (knee injury)

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: entered in 46th in 5-2 defeat at Bayern Munich. Eight goals conceded in two matches.

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in uniform (hamstring injury) for 3-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): Köln II

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19 season complete

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman (age 17): U-19 season complete

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete

Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete

Nürnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete

Frauen Bundesliga

(Season will resume Friday)

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin

2. Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: no match scheduled

Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): no match scheduled

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: not in uniform for 0-0 draw with Arminia Bielefeld

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: entered in 67th in 4-2 defeat to Hannover

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in uniform (reportedly might move to Norwich City in England)

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: not in uniform for 0-0 draw at Sandhausen

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: not in uniform for 4-0 defeat at Darmstadt

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete

Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19 season complete

St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete

Stuttgart defender Max Goeggel (age 18): U-19 season complete

3. Liga

(Season to resume Saturday)

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19)

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd

Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20)

Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): U-19 season complete

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): U-19 season complete

ENGLAND

Premier League

(Season tentatively set to resume in mid or late June)

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin

Manchester City midfielder Mix Diskerud: returned from loan with Ulsan (South Korea)

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): U-23 season complete

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23 season complete

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete

Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete

Women’s Super League

(Season unlikely to resume)

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan

Championship

(Season tentatively slated to resume mid-June)

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea

Fulham defender Tim Ream

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson

Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete

Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 17): U-23 season complete

League One

(Season might resume next month)

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18)

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: season complete (eighth place; 28 matches, 27 starts)

Rangers defender Matt Polster: season complete (second place; six matches, three starts)

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves season complete

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: season complete (first place; 26 matches, 20 starts, two goals)

Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: season complete (first place; eight matches, eight starts)

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: season complete (sixth place; 17 matches, 10 starts)

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (fourth place; three matches, one start)

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (third place; 14 matches, four starts)

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (second place; five matches, three starts)

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: season complete (sixth place; 13 matches, 13 starts, one goal)

Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: season complete (sixth place; two matches, one start)

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (eighth place; 16 matches, 16 starts)

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (eighth place; 15 matches, 12 starts)

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (seventh place; 16 matches, 16 starts, three goals)

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (seventh place; 13 matches, six starts)

Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (no appearances)

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, three goals)

Ligue 2

Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 19): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, two goals)

Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (third place; no appearances)

SPAIN

La Liga

(Season expected to resume in mid-June)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Atletico Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, four goals)

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, nine starts)

Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; five matches, four starts)

Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; four matches, three starts)

Atlético Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (second place; eight matches, four starts)

Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; six matches, six starts)

Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (ninth place; eight matches, five starts)

Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (ninth place; no appearances)

Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (ninth place; no appearances)

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, four starts)

Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; three matches, one start)

Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; no appearances)

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)

Segunda Division

(Season expected to resume next month)

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore

ITALY

Serie B

(Season in limbo)

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich

Serie A Women

Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (sixth place; 13 matches, 13 starts)

Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (eighth place; 11 matches, eight starts)

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (first place; 20 matches, 15 starts)

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts)

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; two matches)

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; nine matches, seven starts)

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (fourth place; 22 matches, 11 starts, two goals)

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (fourth place, seeking new club; eight matches)

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, four goals)

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (sixth place; 25 matches, 25 starts, five goals)

BELGIUM

First Division A

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20), on loan from D.C. United: season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 10 starts, one goal)

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (first place; two matches, two starts)

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 15 matches, 14 starts)

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

(Season to resume June 4)

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19 season complete

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)

SWITZERLAND

Super League

(Season in limbo)

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

(Season to resume June 2)

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City

POLAND

Ekstraklasa

(Season to resume Friday)

Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief

Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20)

DENMARK

Superliga

(Season to resume Thursday)

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20)

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: transferring to OB after this season

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19)

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20)

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

(Season set to resume next month)

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20)

Orebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire

Damallsvenskan

(Season in limbo)

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice

Orebro midfielder Cali Farquharson

Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley

Vittsjo forward Summer Green

Vittsjo defender Lorina White

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche

NORWAY

Eliteserien

(Season set to resume June 16)

Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmo

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo

TURKEY

Super Lig

(Season set to resume June 12)

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd

GREECE

Super League 1

(Season set to resume June 6)

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi

HUNGARY

NB I

(Season will resume Friday)

ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba

ZTE forward Eric McWoods

CYPRUS

1 Division

(Season might restart next month)

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

(Season will resume Saturday)

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (fifth place; 11 matches, three goals)

Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (eighth place; eight matches)

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, five starts, four goals)

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; two matches, one start)

Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (fifth place; six matches, two starts, one goal)

BRAZIL

Serie A

(Season in limbo)

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18)

ECUADOR

Serie A

(Season scheduled to restart June 8)

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: season complete (14th place; 21 matches, 21 starts, two goals)

Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: season complete (14th place; six matches, six starts)

Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: season complete (sixth place; 10 matches, eight starts, one goal)

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: season complete (12th place; five matches, one start)

Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 19): season complete (second place; two matches)

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: season complete (seventh place; no matches)

Ascenso MX