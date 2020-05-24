Ladies and gentlemen, your 2019 Washington Nationals World Series Championship Ring.@Jostens // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/TqPTnEIFsa — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 24, 2020

The left side of the rings features the player’s name above the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, Capitol building and Jefferson Memorial, with the player’s number below. The Roman numerals MMVI are etched beneath the Capitol dome, representing 2006, the year the Lerner family purchased the franchise.

“The significance of having those iconic buildings and structures and monuments in that ring is volumes to me,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said during the presentation on MASN and Nationals.com. “We live in the most powerful city in the world, and we took this team from a fledgling franchise back in 2006 to the world championship in 2019. In a town that’s very difficult to galvanize, we really galvanized this fan base, this city, the DMV in general, and I couldn’t be prouder to wear this ring in honor of what has happened here in Washington, D.C., being a world championship-caliber city and bringing a 2019 world championship to the Nationals.”

The right side of the ring features the phrase “Fight Finished" and the Commissioner’s Trophy, along with four diamonds to represent the team’s four National League East titles and a single ruby to represent the franchise’s first World Series championship. The bottom of the ring features one of Nationals Manager Dave Martinez’s mantras — “Go 1-0 every day.”

“Absolutely stunning,” Martinez said. “I didn’t know what to say when I saw it. There’s not one particular thing that stands out to me. It’s all memorable. … Every diamond represents a player. Every ruby represents a coach. It represents all of D.C. and the fans. This ring means more to me than anything just because of what we went through and how we did it. I praise the boys every day for what they did and thank them for what they went through. It wasn’t easy, but they pulled it off and we’re champs. That ring, when I look at it, I’ll remember every moment that happened in 2019.”

The interior of the ring features an image of a shark, in honor of Gerardo Parra’s walk-up song, “Baby Shark,” and a list of the teams the Nationals defeated en route to the title.

The Nationals were originally scheduled to host a ring ceremony before their second home game of the regular season April 4, but with the baseball season postponed indefinitely because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the team elected to reveal the designs of the rings on the anniversary of when they began their historic turnaround from a 19-31 start.

Sunday’s presentation featured prerecorded messages from original Nationals Chad Cordero and Brian Schneider, who combined for the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the World Series, along with former Nationals Denard Span and Adam LaRoche, Redskins quarterback Alex Smith, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and humanitarian chef José Andrés.

“I think the only thing better than seeing them will be wearing them,” Howie Kendrick said on a Zoom call with MASN reporter Dan Kolko and several of his teammates that followed the unveiling of the ring design.

