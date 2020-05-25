In its third Cup series race since the sport’s gradual emergence from the novel coronavirus quarantine, NASCAR delivered a jumbo-sized Coca-Cola 600 that included a late-race plot twist for those who hung with the six-hour broadcast that started Sunday evening and didn’t end until early Monday morning.

With two laps remaining, a spin by William Byron brought out a caution that forced a no-win decision on front-runner Chase Elliott: whether to make a pit stop for new tires and the extra grip and speed they would provide, knowing that every contender in his rearview mirror likely would do the opposite.

Elliott pitted at his crew chief’s direction; his primary challengers didn’t. And a night that promised sweet redemption after Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet had been punted into the wall four days earlier at Darlington Raceway was seized instead by the No. 2 Ford of Brad Keselowski.

Because of the overtime laps required to finish under green-flag conditions after the late-race caution, Sunday’s edition of NASCAR’s longest race became its longest in history, taking a full 607.5 miles — or 405 laps around the high banks of 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway — to complete.

As Keselowski exulted, Elliott struggled to absorb yet another bitter defeat. He was two laps from victory with a healthy lead, all but assured of winning his first Coca-Cola 600, one of NASCAR’s crown jewels and a prize that eluded father, 1988 Winston Cup champion Bill Elliott, over a Hall of Fame career that spanned 37 years.

“You just make the best decision you can based on the information you have,” said Elliott, 24, who was credited with a second-place finish after Jimmie Johnson’s runner-up performance was disqualified when his Chevy filing post-race inspection, relegating him to 40th. “When you are leading the race like that, people behind you are going to do the exact opposite of what you do … We were a lap and a half away from winning the Coca Cola 600.”

The victory meant as much to Keselowski, 36, after a decade of falling short in NASCAR’s marathon. But he didn’t deny the gutting feeling of achieving a career highlight without his family on hand. Like all NASCAR fans for the foreseeable future, drivers’ families aren’t allowed at tracks under strict safety protocols developed in consultation with an infectious disease specialist, the Centers for Disease Control and local and state officials.

“I wish my wife was here; I wish my daughters were here,” Keselowski said in his post-race interview. “It’s a major; it’s the Coke 600. This leaves only one major left for me, the Daytona 500, so we’re checking them off.”

The Coca-Cola 600 is the highlight of the racing calendar for hardcore fans who can’t get enough of oval-track racing. And it’s a point of pride for racers as stock-car racing’s ultimate test of toughness staged in their own backyards, just north of Charlotte and a drive down the road from teams’ race shops.

From its inaugural running in 1960, the World 600, as it was called before major corporate sponsors entered the sport, was envisioned as stock-car racing’s way of “one-upping” the Indianapolis 500 on its traditional Memorial Day weekend.

Along with Formula One’s Grand Prix of Monaco, which shares the same weekend, the three events make up what’s known as “the greatest day in motorsports,” enabling fans of open-wheel and stock-car racing to strap in on their couch for high-octane thrills from day break to midnight.

With coronavirus precautions canceling this year’s Monaco Grand Prix and postponing the Indianapolis 500 until August, NASCAR had the holiday weekend to itself. And the country’s most popular form of racing was eager to capitalize on the barren live-sports landscape and give race fans something to cheer while paying tribute to American military members who have lost their lives in service.

To limit drivers’ and crews’ exposure to one another, NASCAR canceled practice sessions in the run-up to Sunday’s race but permitted one-lap qualifying in the afternoon, making what was certain to be a long workday even longer.

Although the grandstands were empty, the prerace festivities included a flyover of four attack jets. An unknown number of unseen fans looked on from their trackside condominiums overlooking Turn 1.

Under cloudy, windy skies, the drama started before the green-flag fell, with Denny Hamlin’s Toyota shedding a chunk of ballast that’s required on cars to meet NASCAR’s minimum permissible weight. Hamlin was still on pit road for repairs when the race started and joined the field eight laps in arrears. The real pain will come later, when NASCAR levies its punishment for the major rules-violation on Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 11 Toyota, which is expected to include a four-race suspension for the crew chief, car chief and head mechanic.

Among the more compelling questions at the outset was whether Elliott would use the 600 to exact revenge on Kyle Busch, whose ill-judged effort to blend into nose-to-tail traffic spun him out and spoiled a potential victory at Darlington. Simmering feuds have been a boon for NASCAR throughout its history.

But rain played the spoiler early, halting the race for 68 minutes.

Soon after things restarted, Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford was sent hard into the Turn 1 wall, the result of a front-end suspension failure.

As daylight morphed to dusk, drivers diced for precious track position, vying for the bonus points awarded for leading each of stage of the race and mindful that a return of rain could end the race at any point after Lap 201.