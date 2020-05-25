Bertomeu said the league’s stakeholders “exhausted every possible avenue” in an attempt to return after play was suspended with two games remaining in the regular season, but ultimately decided that it was unfeasible to do so while also ensuring the health and safety of the league’s athletes, fans and staff. League officials also canceled the final rounds of the 24-team EuroCup tournament.

The EuroLeague features 18 teams from 10 European countries, some of which have been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than others. Differing travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders throughout Europe presented additional logistical hurdles to resuming play, as some teams may have been prevented from practicing in their home countries or traveling for road games.

Anadolu Efes, which is based in Istanbul, was a league-best 24-4 when the season was suspended indefinitely. CSKA Moscow, the defending EuroLeague champions, was tied for fourth place at 19-9. League officials announced they will not crown a champion this season. The 2020-21 campaign is scheduled to begin Oct. 1 with the same 18 teams, and the league said training camps will be extended to “allow players to recover their physical and mental shape” before the start of the regular season.

“Obviously, we had many motivations to resume the 2019-20 season, but in such an exceptional situation, we have to put people’s health first and ahead of any other interest: our players, our coaches, our referees, our clubs, their staff, our league staff, our broadcasters, and all of their families,” Bertomeu said. “By doing so, we stay true to our beliefs and what we stand for.”

