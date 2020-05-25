May 25, 2020
Ewing, 57, announced his positive diagnosis on Twitter on Friday night, along with a statement from Georgetown in which the school said no other members of the program had tested positive for the disease.
“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” Ewing said in the statement. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the health care workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”
The total number of coronavirus infections in the Washington region, one of the hardest-hit parts of the country, topped 90,000 Sunday. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. health department, told reporters that data collected over the weekend showed that the number of cases linked to community spread increased from a low of 68 on day 12 to 118 on day 13, breaking a 12-day streak of declines.
Ewing, who led the Hoyas to three Final Fours and the 1984 NCAA tournament title before his Hall of Fame NBA career, has a 49-46 record since taking over at Georgetown in 2017.