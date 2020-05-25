The league decided last week to have teams trim their rosters to 12 players or fewer by Tuesday and start paying the players who remain by June 1.
Agnew, the 24th overall pick, was the Big East player of the year this past season for Creighton. The forward led the Bluejays in points (20.8), rebounds (6.3), assists (3.3) and blocks (1.0) per game. Her free throw shooting percentage (95.0 percent) led the nation.
“She knows what she’s walking into,” Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said after the draft. “She’s watched our team play. She’s going to have to battle the veterans for a spot on this team, but I think she’s up to the challenge.”
Sutton, a guard out of Texas, was taken with the draft’s 36th and final pick.
The Mystics made their biggest acquisition of the offseason before the draft when they landed seven-time all-star center Tina Charles in a trade that sent guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Washington’s 2020 first-round pick and all three of its 2021 picks to the New York Liberty. Thibault joked then that the Mystics had already gotten the best player in the draft. Charles, 31, ranks 10th on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list, was the 2012 league MVP, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and was a two-time NCAA champion at Connecticut but is still seeking her first WNBA title.
If the season is able to start, the Mystics will pair Charles with reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne to create a dominant frontcourt in their quest for a second straight title.
Read more on the WNBA:
Brewer: Sabrina Ionescu returned to Oregon for ‘unfinished business.’ That now transfers to the WNBA.