This is the first time the award has been shared since the 2009-10 season, when Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos split the honor. Pastrnak, the first Bruins player to win the award since it was introduced in 1999, scored his 48 goals in 70 games; Ovechkin got his in 68. Ovechkin is the only player to win the award more than twice.
The 34-year-old had four hat tricks this season, including his first natural hat trick Feb. 4 in a 4-2 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings. On Feb. 22, the Russian became the eighth NHL player to score 700 career goals, and he did it in the second-fewest games (1,144). Ovechkin has 706 career goals to rank eighth all time; Wayne Gretzky’s record looms at 894.
With the regular season complete, the Capitals finished atop the Metropolitan Division with 90 points, one clear of the Philadelphia Flyers. This is the first time in franchise history that the Capitals have won five straight division titles.
Also, the Capitals’ John Carlson finished with the most points (75) among NHL defensemen. Carlson’s total is a career high, but he fell six points shy of Larry Murphy’s franchise record of 81 set in 1986-87.
Read more from The Post: