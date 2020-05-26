Chandler’s goal was his fifth of the season, one short of his career high set with Eintracht 10 years ago.
We see you, Timmy Chandler! 🇺🇸👀@eintracht_us have come from 1-3 down to pull even with Freiburg in the space of 3 minutes! pic.twitter.com/HdHIispp9R— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2020
Since the Bundesliga returned 10 days ago, Chandler has yet to start. He played 16 minutes against Mönchengladbach and 45 against Bayern Munich, both multi-goal defeats.
The German-born defender was a member of the 2014 U.S. World Cup squad under Jurgen Klinsmann in Brazil. He has made 29 appearances (25 starts), the last coming in November 2016 in a World Cup qualifier at Costa Rica, Klinsmann’s final match before being fired.
Several other Americans were in uniform Tuesday:
Giovanni Reyna, 17, played the final 18 minutes of second-place Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 home defeat to first-place Bayern Munich.
John Brooks played 82 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 4-1 victory at Bayer Leverkusen.
Ulysses Llanez, 19, was on Wolfsburg’s match-day roster for the first time but did not play.
Josh Sargent logged 74 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 0-0 home draw with Mönchengladbach.
On Wednesday:
Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig will host Hertha Berlin, 12:30 p.m. Eastern time (FS2, TUDN, Fox Sports Go).
Weston McKennie and Schalke will visit Alfredo Morales, Zack Steffen and Fortuna Düsseldorf, 2:30 (FS2, Fox Deportes, Fox Sports Go)
