A minute after entering the Bundesliga match Tuesday, American Timothy Chandler capped Eintracht Frankfurt’s late two-goal comeback with a six-yard volley in a 3-3 home draw against Freiburg.

Chandler, 30, entered in the 81st minute and scored in the 82nd, three minutes after Daichi Kamada had trimmed the deficit to one.

Chandler’s goal was his fifth of the season, one short of his career high set with Eintracht 10 years ago.

Since the Bundesliga returned 10 days ago, Chandler has yet to start. He played 16 minutes against Mönchengladbach and 45 against Bayern Munich, both multi-goal defeats.

The German-born defender was a member of the 2014 U.S. World Cup squad under Jurgen Klinsmann in Brazil. He has made 29 appearances (25 starts), the last coming in November 2016 in a World Cup qualifier at Costa Rica, Klinsmann’s final match before being fired.

Several other Americans were in uniform Tuesday:

Giovanni Reyna, 17, played the final 18 minutes of second-place Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 home defeat to first-place Bayern Munich.

John Brooks played 82 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 4-1 victory at Bayer Leverkusen.

Ulysses Llanez, 19, was on Wolfsburg’s match-day roster for the first time but did not play.

Josh Sargent logged 74 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 0-0 home draw with Mönchengladbach.

On Wednesday:

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig will host Hertha Berlin, 12:30 p.m. Eastern time (FS2, TUDN, Fox Sports Go).

Weston McKennie and Schalke will visit Alfredo Morales, Zack Steffen and Fortuna Düsseldorf, 2:30 (FS2, Fox Deportes, Fox Sports Go)

