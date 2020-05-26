The D.C. Lottery had hoped to launch its betting platform last September for the start of the NFL season, but with the city facing a lawsuit over the no-bid contract it awarded to Greek gaming giant Intralot to oversee mobile betting, a judge temporarily blocked the city from moving forward.

In January, D.C. gambling regulators said the app would be ready in March, in time for the start of the Major League Baseball season. After the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, the D.C. Lottery said the platform was “tested and ready to go live,” but decided to revise its launch strategy with “little-to-no games or bets to offer.”

While most sports remain on pause, the Bundesliga, Germany’s top soccer league, NASCAR and UFC have returned, and all three sports are among those approved for betting in the District. The PGA Tour is scheduled to resume in the second week of June without fans, while the NBA, NHL and MLB continue to discuss options for returning to play. Horse racing wagers will not be offered through the platform.

“The [GambetDC] website will be available to the general public with this release,” the D.C. Office of Lottery and Gaming’s statement said. “The native iOS and Android apps will be unveiled in early June. A full-scale advertising and marketing campaign promoting GambetDC will launch as soon as there is a more robust schedule of major sporting events.”

Adults 18 and over are permitted to place bets on the GambetDC platform within city limits, except for federal enclaves or within two blocks of Audi Field, Capital One Arena, Nationals Park and the Entertainment Sports Arena.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics, has announced plans to operate a sportsbook in conjunction with British bookmaker William Hill at Capital One Arena, while D.C. United engaged in talks with Caesars Entertainment last year about opening a sportsbook at Audi Field.

