Yet the longtime Utah Jazz coach, who died Friday after battling Parkinson’s disease, never received his just due. In a way, Sloan had only himself to blame. He sold sound defense, not snake oil, and had no interest in being a squeaky wheel. Sloan made the Hall of Fame by prioritizing steadiness and unselfishness over personality and narrative, but he retired without winning Coach of the Year honors during a career that spanned from 1979 to 2011.

This history book snubbing is impossible to square, like Tim Duncan never winning the Defensive Player of the Year award or Jerry West never claiming MVP honors. Sloan coached the fourth-most regular season games in NBA history and posted a better winning percentage than the three men above him. He ranks fourth in regular season wins and sixth in playoff wins. He is the only coach in the top eight in regular season wins who was never named Coach of the Year.

Ironically, Sloan’s biggest weakness in the Coach of the Year conversation was his greatest strength: consistency. His Utah teams won 50-plus games 13 times, won 60-plus games three times and made the playoffs in his first 15 seasons. Voters often favor teams that overachieve or coaches with compelling personal stories. The Jazz missed out on both counts: The team won so much that its success was taken for granted, and the unassuming Sloan was easy to overlook in a small market.

All three of Sloan’s best seasons prove this point. Karl Malone, John Stockton and the Jazz won a franchise-record 60 games in 1994-95 — seven more than in the previous season. Coach of the Year honors went to Del Harris of the Los Angeles Lakers, whose 48 wins marked a 15-game jump from the previous season, which had seen a coaching change. While Sloan won more games, he was passed over for a bigger surprise and a “better story” in a larger market.

Two seasons later, the Jazz again set a franchise record with a West-best 64 wins — a nine-win improvement over the previous season — and advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time. That season, Pat Riley won Coach of the Year honors after leading the Heat to 61 wins, 19 more than the previous season. Sloan again had the better record, but Riley, who had won the award in 1990 with the Lakers and in 1993 with the New York Knicks, had him beat on charisma and name recognition.

Then, in 1997-98, the Jazz won 62 games and went back to the Finals. The award that season went to rookie coach Larry Bird, who led the Pacers to 58 wins. Sloan won more games again and was a strong candidate for a “lifetime achievement” selection after an extended stretch of excellence, but Bird was a beloved soon-to-be Hall of Famer who had added 19 wins to Indiana’s total over the previous season under Larry Brown.

Sloan outlasted Harris, who was fired in 1999. He outlasted Bird, who left after three seasons and later moved into Indiana’s front office. He even outlasted Riley, who retired in 2008 to focus on his job as the Heat’s president. Amazingly, Sloan was still operating at a Coach of the Year level as late as 2009-10, guiding the Jazz to 53 wins at age 67 even though Stockton and Malone had retired years earlier.

One can imagine Sloan greeting this discussion with the same dismissive tone he used to describe three consecutive come-from-behind victories in 2010. “That’ll get you a toothpick and a glass of water when you’re hungry,” he said, according to the Deseret News. “Nobody cares about that.”

Indeed, Sloan never had time for theatrics or personal acclaim. After the “Flu Game,” he claimed to be the only person in the building who didn’t know Michael Jordan was sick. And during his Hall of Fame speech, he dutifully name-checked his assistants and trainers rather than revel in his rare moment on basketball’s center stage.

The power of this all-business, no-distractions approach might have eluded some viewers. Not Gregg Popovich. The five-time champion and three-time Coach of the Year winner with San Antonio told reporters in 2018 that he had modeled the Spurs after the Jazz.

“From top to bottom, it was a classy organization,” said Popovich, regarded by some as the greatest coach in NBA history. “You never heard anything out of there. Nothing negative. They kept their business to themselves. They worked hard. No showy stuff. They just did their work and went home.”

NBA observers — especially Coach of the Year voters — would do well to adjust their thinking based on Sloan’s example and Popovich’s endorsement. Wild swings of fortune are harmful to organizations, and great coaches should act first as stabilizing forces. After all, what is more worthy of recognition and more important to a franchise’s health: a sharp one-year boost in the standings or a winning identity that lasts?

