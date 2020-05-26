“This is a big reason I wanted to do 202 Assist,” Wall said during a Zoom conference call with media, “because I understand what they’re going through. Understand you’re not in this fight alone.”

Wall, who grew up impoverished in a single-parent household, is seeking the public’s help in reaching a $300,000 donation goal. After June 22, the final day for donations, “hundreds” of residents in Ward 8 will receive rent relief, according to a news release about the effort. The John Wall Family Foundation will team up with the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development and Lydia’s House and Housing Counseling Services to identify qualifying families.

Since the team moved its practice courts to the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington in 2018, Wall, and several other Wizards players, have captained charitable efforts in Congress Heights. In November, Wall and Bradley Beal gave away 1,000 turkeys near the practice facility. Also, before the team’s move, Wall had donated $25,000 for a new playground in Ward 8.

“It’s a down area that a lot of people probably don’t want to go over there by, be near or talk about as much because of what goes on over there,” Wall said. “But I think when we put our team over there … just to see us involved in that community because it was so died down, I think they’re enjoying that whole process.”

Although Wall remains active in the community, he is waiting until the start of the next NBA season to return to the court. During the shutdown, Wall continues to rehabilitate from an Achilles’ injury he sustained in February 2019. He completes workouts inside his home, which has a gym and half basketball court. And, of course, Wall rides his bicycle.

“I’m 110 percent healthy. Just still taking my time with the rehab and luckily I have an opportunity to still work out at home during this quarantine,” Wall said. “I’m fine with that and getting myself in the best shape possible.”

The NBA has opened discussions to resume the 2019-20 season in July by creating a bubble-like atmosphere in Florida to shelter teams from the spread of the virus. Wall expressed his trust in the NBA and the Players’ Association to make the right decisions, but he said he doesn’t know how what will happen next.

“I’m itching to get back out there. I don’t know what they’re going to do about this season, I think … whatever they come up with, they’re going to do a great job of dealing with safety first for all of us players and families, and take care of us,” said Wall, who will continue to sit out this season. “And if they think it’s getting back to play, they’ll do that. If not, I think they’ll stop the season and prepare for next year.”

