“I want to thank Maryland and Coach Turgeon for these past two years — they have been nothing but amazing,” Smith said in a statement provided by the school. “My time at Maryland was filled with memories and relationships that I will always cherish! After careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the NCAA transfer portal and explore my options.”

Smith was part of Maryland’s rotation the last two seasons, frequently playing as the second guard off the bench. Smith appeared in 61 games for the Terrapins, playing 12.0 minutes per game as a freshman before his role decreased last season.

“Serrel did everything we asked of him the last two years and we are appreciative of his contributions to the program,” Coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “He was a great person to coach and a great teammate who helped lead us to a Big Ten Championship. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Last season, Turgeon said Smith returned from the winter break with a “great attitude.” Smith played more than 10 minutes per game through January, but he never settled into an offensive rhythm. During a seven-game stretch, Smith totaled two points over 52 minutes. Beginning with the Feb. 23 game at Ohio State, freshman Hakim Hart received the nod over Smith for a few games. Hart had gone more than a month without playing.

Maryland forwards Ricky Lindo Jr. and Joshua Tomaic also opted to transfer this offseason. During the 2019-20 season, twin freshman forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell left the program.

Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton, who needs a waiver for immediate eligibility, and Alabama graduate transfer Galin Smith will help fill the void in the Terps’ frontcourt. Even with the graduation of four-year starter Anthony Cowan Jr., the program still has a solid group of guards, including Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala. Maryland has three open scholarship spots on its roster.

