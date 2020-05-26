“Rod Thorn [chairman of the Olympic team selection committee and the Chicago Bulls’ former general manager] called me,” Jordan said in the audio snippet from the Dream Team Tapes podcast with McCallum. “I said, ‘Rod, I won’t play if Isiah Thomas is on the team.' He assured me. He said, ‘You know what? Chuck doesn’t want Isiah. So Isiah is not going to be part of the team.’”

Chuck is Chuck Daly, Thomas’s coach with the Detroit Pistons and the Dream Team coach, and he preferred to let Thorn’s committee choose the players. In the documentary, which Jordan helped produce, he denied that he wanted Thomas left off the roster, although it was clear that he does not like Thomas.

“It was insinuated that I was asking about him. But I never threw his name in there,” Jordan said in “The Last Dance.” “Based on the environment and camaraderie that happened on that team, it was the best harmony. Would Isiah have made a different feeling on that team? Yes. You want to attribute it to me? Go ahead, be my guest. But it wasn’t me [who kept him off the team].”

Audio of Michael Jordan admitting that he told Rod Thorn that he wouldn't play on Dream Team if Isiah Thomas was on the team pic.twitter.com/TXI27fRFhV — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 25, 2020

Thorn, who drafted Jordan, backed that up in an interview on ESPN’s Golic & Wingo show earlier this month. “When I called Jordan, his first inclination was he didn’t know if he wanted to play or not because, as he said, ‘I played on an Olympic team before [as an amateur in 1988],’” Thorn said. “‘It’s for the younger guys as far as I’m concerned.’

“So we continued the conversation, and at the end of the conversation, he said, ‘You know something, I’ll do it.’ There was never anything in my conversation with him that had to do with Isiah Thomas. Period.”

But the bad blood was on full display in 1991, when, after years of battling it out, the Bulls ended the Pistons’ dynasty in the playoffs and Detroit players walked off the court, refusing to shake hands with the Bulls. In an interview with ESPN’s “Get Up” after the “Last Dance” episode, Thomas said he was the injured and innocent party. “If I’m not a part of the Dream Team because a lapse in emotion in terms of not shaking someone’s hand … if that’s the reason why I didn’t make the Dream Team, then I am more disappointed today than I was back then when I wasn’t selected.”

Jordan, in the documentary, vehemently disagreed with Thomas’s contention that the Pistons were just reacting the way the Boston Celtics did when the Pistons unseated them. “Well, I know it’s all bulls---,” Jordan said. “Whatever he says now, it wasn’t his true actions then. He’s had time enough to think about it, or the reaction of the public has changed his perspective. You can show me anything you want; there’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an a-- hole.”

The latest audio would seem to put an end to the Dream Team controversy, but there’s no real winner, at least in this debate, as The Post’s Jerry Brewer wrote. Jordan, “basketball’s most irreplaceable superstar,” was a player who “forced all challengers from his era to bow or be humiliated, often both.”

That came across in the documentary. And Thomas, as Brewer put it, was “the ultimate disrupter. He and the Pistons were more than a good team sandwiched between the end of the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird era and Jordan’s takeover. When they won back-to-back titles 30 years ago, it was just the fifth time that the NBA had seen a repeat champion. The number of instances is up to 12 now, but back then, going back-to-back was the most powerful symbol of dominance. Yet of that rare breed of champion, the Pistons have a low respectability rating compared with their peers.”

As a columnist for The Post in 2003, ESPN’s Michael Wilbon talked to Doug Collins, a former Bulls coach, about the players’ rivalry. “With greatness at average size — and neither is a big man — you have to have a streak of meanness in you to separate yourself from your peers … And it’s a raw sport,” Collins said. “It’s not like football where you have a helmet masking the emotion of the moment, or like baseball where the people are separated at times by great distances and wear hats or helmets. It’s a raw sport, right there for everybody to see. You’re in a tank top and a pair of shorts and everybody could see what they were feeling and trying to do to beat each other.”

All these years later, it’s still right there for everybody to see.

