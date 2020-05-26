“Not only is that not good for my personal reputation, it’s also not true,” McMahon said in a footnoted deposition in Tuesday’s filings. “And I’m … not trying to buy the XFL. I’m not going to be a bidder. And the other thing, too, is that . . . you’ve damaged the possibility of attracting some bidders because it looks like that, ‘Oh, okay, I see what Vince is going to do.’ . . . No one helped the bidding process by getting that out there.”

In Tuesday’s filings, the XFL’s parent company, Alpha Entertainment, accused the committee of having a “vendetta” against McMahon and said that its “baseless accusations” chased him away as a potential bidder. Another filing Tuesday revealed McMahon invested $200 million in the eight-team league.

“I think I was trying to make up my mind,” McMahon said when asked why he reserved the right to be a bidder in April’s bankruptcy filing if he had no interest in being one. “I don’t know why that’s out there, making me out to be the bad guy, [that] I’m going to buy the XFL back for pennies on the dollar, basically. That helped me move into the direction of I’m not going to be a bidder, not going to have anything to do with it. I do hope that someone will pay a lot of money for it, and I do hope that it will survive.”

Alpha Entertainment agreed to extend the process of selling the XFL until the first week of August (a date the company says it understands is not acceptable for the committee of unsecured creditors) but stated that a delay beyond that time frame will jeopardize the XFL’s ability to restart in 2021.

Tuesday’s filings state that the XFL’s investment banker, Houlihan Lokey, is in discussions with “dozens of potential purchasers” and that “substantially all” have indicated that playing in the spring of 2021 is important to them. Houlihan Lokey’s managing director, William H. Hardie III, stated in the filing that, as of Monday, 20 potential bidders signed nondisclosure agreements to access confidential company information, and six more are in the process of signing nondisclosure agreements to access that data.

XFL President Jeffrey Pollack reached out to venues in Seattle and St. Louis about renewing their lease agreements, according to the Athletic. The league experienced significant fan turnout in both cities. Fox 26 in Houston reported two XFL representatives reached out to the University of Houston regarding practice and rental agreements that were previously in place with the league’s Houston Roughnecks.

The XFL kicked off Feb. 8, but the season lasted just five weeks before it was suspended and ultimately canceled in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The league then suspended operations and laid off most of its employees April 10 before filing for bankruptcy three days later.