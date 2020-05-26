In another measure to guard against the virus that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans, the league will forego the use of linespeople and ball kids at its matches.

WTT officials announced their plans for the 2020 season in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

As a result, Washington won’t host any Kastles matches this summer, nor will any of the nine WTT markets. While West Virginia doesn’t have its own franchise, the Greenbrier, in White Sulphur Springs, about a four-drive west of Washington, boasts an outdoor tennis stadium and plans to install an indoor court as a backup, according the release.

WTT had an advantage in committing to its full 2020 season because of the number of tennis pros on its rosters who live in the United States or base their summer training here, negating the need for international flights.

The league’s return will give fans a chance to see such top players as world No. 4 Sofia Kenin (Philadelphia Freedoms), 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens (Chicago Smash), Grigor Dimitrov (Orange County Breakers) and double specialists Bob and Mike Bryan (Vegas Rollers) for the first time since the men’s and women’s pro tours were suspended March 9.

CBS will air a regular season match July 19 and the WTT Final on Aug. 2. CBS Sports Network will carry 13 regular season matches and both semifinals Aug. 1.

The men’s and women’s pro tours won’t resume before July 13, the day after Wimbledon was to have concluded. French Open officials announced earlier that they were postponing their event’s start from late May to Sept. 20.

The major question facing the sport is whether the U.S. Open will be held as scheduled in New York, moved to southern California, postponed or canceled altogether. An announcement is expected in mid- to late June.

According to the statement issued Tuesday, WTT is following protocols issued by the Centers for Disease Control, as well as directives from state and local officials in setting policy for its resumption at the Greenbrier, which reopened to guests last week.

The league will conduct “necessary testing and screening for covid-19,” the statement read, without further elaboration, and outfit participants with personal protective gear. Its health precautions are believed to include daily temperature checks, although details are still being worked out.

Details on ticket sales have not been announced.

Under West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s plan for the gradual reopening of businesses, indoor dining up to 50 percent of a restaurant’s capacity was already permitted, as was the reopening of large specialty retail stores. Tuesday marked the start of a new phase that included the reopening of West Virginia campgrounds for in-state residents; the reopening of indoor bars at 50-percent capacity; and the reopening of outdoor bars, museums, visitors’ centers and zoos.