Ilya Aleksandrovich will have no shortage of potential playmates among his dad’s teammates’ children. Nick Jensen and his wife, Jenner, welcomed their first child, Lorenzo Luck Jensen, in March. T.J. Oshie and his wife, Lauren, also celebrated the birth of their third child and first son, Campbell Richard Oshie, that month. Nicklas Backstrom’s fiancee, Liza, gave birth to their third child, Alizee, in late March, and Lars Eller and his wife, Julie, are expecting a baby boy in August.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the remainder of the NHL’s regular season, which was suspended on March 12 because of the novel coronavirus, was canceled and that a 24-team playoff will begin at an undetermined date, but no earlier than July. Players are expected to start returning to training facilities in early June.
Ovechkin finishes the season two goals shy of his ninth 50-goal campaign, but his 48 goals were tied with Boston’s David Pastrnak for the most in the league.
Another #OviJr has arrived! Congratulations to the Ovechkins on the birth of their second baby boy, Ilya! 👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/3m7jtNMpNi— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 27, 2020
