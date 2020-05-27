WESTON. MCKENNIE. 🎯— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 27, 2020
The Texas native also scored against Hoffenheim in the final match before the German season was suspended.
Schalke — which is ninth in the 18-team standings and in danger of slipping to 11th by the end of the week — is in an 0-5-3 rut in the Bundesliga and 0-6-3 in all competitions.
McKennie, 21, scored in the 53rd minute, heading in Bastian Oczipka’s cross for his second goal of the season and third in his Bundesliga career. However, 16th-place Fortuna answered in the 63rd and 68th minutes to improve its hopes of avoiding relegation to the second division.
U.S. midfielder Alfredo Morales came on in the 81st minute for Fortuna. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen remains sidelined with a knee injury.
McKennie’s goal came one day after American Timothy Chandler scored the late equalizer in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-3 home draw with Freiburg.
Also Wednesday, U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams logged 90 minutes in third-place RB Leipzig’s 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin.
