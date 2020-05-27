“I started shaking, I had tears coming in my eyes,” Diaz said. “I just couldn’t believe it, I had to go check with him and see if it was real.”

After confirming the validity of the 609 percent tip with Drummond, Diaz, who initially was unaware that she was serving an NBA athlete, struggled to find the appropriate way to show her gratitude.

“I was so nervous that if I was too excited other customers might recognize him [Drummond] and start bothering him and then he’d get upset and take the tip back,” Diaz laughed. “But looking back on it the next day, I really felt like I didn’t express enough just how appreciative I was, so I decided to post about it on Instagram in hopes that he’d see it.”

Diaz’s post, which included a picture of the receipt along with a brief synopsis, had received more than 1,800 likes as of Wednesday morning. Che Restaurant reposted the post and received another 700-plus likes, to which Drummond responded: “Thank you for being amazing.”

Since signing a five-year, $127 million contract in 2016, Drummond has made numerous charitable donations.

In April, the NBA’s leading rebounder donated $100,000 to the Middlesex Health Emergency Fund Relief, located in native Middletown, Conn., as well as an additional $60,000 to help support event staff and other hourly staff members at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ arena.

Drummond also announced that he and JBL Audio are partnering to bring quality headphones to underprivileged youth in Cleveland and Detroit as they transition to a new, online, learning environment.

Diaz, a Boca Raton High School class of 2020 graduate, plans to put her tip money toward furthering her education this fall at Palm Beach State College.

“This tip definitely helped make up for graduation and prom being canceled,” Diaz said. “It sprayed some sunshine on these rainy days.”