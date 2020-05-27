“I started shaking, I had tears coming in my eyes,” Diaz said. “I just couldn’t believe it, I had to go check with him and see if it was real.”
After confirming the validity of the 609 percent tip with Drummond, Diaz, who initially was unaware that she was serving an NBA athlete, struggled to find the appropriate way to show her gratitude.
“I was so nervous that if I was too excited other customers might recognize him [Drummond] and start bothering him and then he’d get upset and take the tip back,” Diaz laughed. “But looking back on it the next day, I really felt like I didn’t express enough just how appreciative I was, so I decided to post about it on Instagram in hopes that he’d see it.”
Diaz’s post, which included a picture of the receipt along with a brief synopsis, had received more than 1,800 likes as of Wednesday morning. Che Restaurant reposted the post and received another 700-plus likes, to which Drummond responded: “Thank you for being amazing.”
View this post on Instagram
Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd . I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd !! #Blessed
Since signing a five-year, $127 million contract in 2016, Drummond has made numerous charitable donations.
In April, the NBA’s leading rebounder donated $100,000 to the Middlesex Health Emergency Fund Relief, located in native Middletown, Conn., as well as an additional $60,000 to help support event staff and other hourly staff members at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ arena.
Drummond also announced that he and JBL Audio are partnering to bring quality headphones to underprivileged youth in Cleveland and Detroit as they transition to a new, online, learning environment.
Diaz, a Boca Raton High School class of 2020 graduate, plans to put her tip money toward furthering her education this fall at Palm Beach State College.
“This tip definitely helped make up for graduation and prom being canceled,” Diaz said. “It sprayed some sunshine on these rainy days.”