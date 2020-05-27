Enshrinement weekend was originally set for Aug. 28-30 and there was a proposed alternate weekend of Oct. 10-12, both of which Colangelo said are “just not feasible.”
“We’re definitely canceling,” Colangelo said. “It’s going to have to be the first quarter of next year. We’ll meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where.”
Bryant, Duncan and Garnett are among a nine-person class featuring WNBA legend Tamika Catchings and coaches Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich. Patrick Baumann, the former secretary general of FIBA, was inducted as a contributor.
The ceremony will feature three posthumous inductees. Bryant, an 18-time NBA all-star, died in a helicopter crash in January at the age of 41. Sutton, who went 806-328 in 37 seasons as a Division I head coach, died Saturday at age 84. Baumann died of a heart attack in October at 51.
Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.
Colangelo said that the Hall of Fame, located in Springfield, Mass., will host separate ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021, even though both enshrinements will take place in the same calendar year.
“We won’t be combining them,” Colangelo said. “The Class of 2020 is a very special class and deserves its own celebration.”
Enshrinement weekend consists of a Friday gala and awards ceremony at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., where that year’s class will receive its Hall of Fame rings and jackets, Saturday’s enshrinement ceremony and a Sunday “celebration day.”
Colangelo told ESPN that Hall of Fame officials had considered moving the enshrinement ceremony from Springfield’s 2,611-seat Symphony Hall to Springfield’s 8,319-seat MassMutual Center to practice physical distancing before deciding to push the date back.
The Hall of Fame underwent a $23 million renovation in February and was slated to reopen on March 25, but its website says it will remain closed until July 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
More NBA: