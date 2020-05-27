“I hate watching it because I’m like, ‘I am f------ trash,’" Beal said on Showtime’s “All the Smoke” podcast of the video sessions, which are designed to give the Wizards’ young players an idea of what to expect in the postseason. “I’m watching it and I’m like, 'Why are you hesitating on your shots? Why you ain’t shooting? Why you ain’t passing it right there? Why you ain’t in the stands? That dude three or four years ago is not me today. I know that for sure.”

AD

AD

Beal averaged 23.2 and 24.8 points, respectively, in Washington’s last two postseason appearances in 2018 and 2017. He was averaging a career-high 30.5 points when the NBA season was suspended on March 12 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and said he’s learned to be more of a leader in Wall’s absence.

“He’s the head of the snake being the point guard and our franchise guy,” Beal told hosts Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes of Wall. “He is our vocal leader. It was tough not having him basically a year and a half. With that, I understood how difficult his job was of playing point guard and having to get guys the ball, and having to tell guys where to go and how to encourage his teammates when shots weren’t falling and keep guys engaged in the game. … It’s a lot to juggle, it’s a lot to balance.”

Beal discovered early on in his NBA career what Wall means to the team. During Beal’s rookie season in 2012-13, Wall missed the first 33 games with a left knee injury. The Wizards finished 29-53.

AD

AD

“I don’t remember s--- from my rookie year because it was that bad,” Beal said. “It was horrible. We were bad. John didn’t play. … I remember I was thrown into the fire and was pretty much a deer in the headlights. The only thing I knew was I had good vets. I had my OG, [Wizards assistant coach] Sam Cassell, with me and he was basically molding me."

After averaging a career-best 25.6 points last season, Beal has shouldered even more of the scoring load on a young and rebuilding team this year. In February, he became the first player to score 50 points on consecutive days since Kobe Bryant in 2007. His scoring average is second only to Houston’s James Harden, one of the many fellow shooting guards he studies.

“I look at James Harden, I look at [Damian Lillard], I look at Klay [Thompson]," Beal said. “I look at everybody that plays my position, and it’s like, they’re getting better every year. They’re adding something to their game. It’s either you get with the program, or you get left behind. Period. I feel like I’m elite, I feel like I can compete, I feel like I’m one of those guys, but you can’t [just] talk it, you gotta do it. It can’t be spurts of it, it’s got to be on a consistent basis with efficiency.”

AD

AD

Specifically, Beal said he has studied Harden’s footwork and his ability to get to the foul line so frequently. It’s apparently paid off. After never averaging more than 5.5 free throw attempts in his career, Beal is averaging eight free throw attempts this season and shooting a career-high 84 percent from the line.

Read more from The Post: