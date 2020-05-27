“In late January, at that point we knew that Philip wasn’t going to be back, so that was a big part of the offseason program,” Telesco said. “As far as my plan moving forward on offense, you want to strengthen it. Part of that was figuring out if there was a potential quarterback available long term, a young guy who is going to be there [in the NFL draft].”

AD

Not only did Telesco achieve what he wanted at quarterback by selecting Oregon’s Justin Herbert with the sixth pick, but he was able to accomplish most of the other things on his to-do list, too. The Chargers traded for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner and signed right tackle Bryan Bulaga. Austin Ekeler became the main running back after signing a four-year, $24.5 million contract extension. And they added to a talented defense with a pair of quality veterans: interior lineman Linval Joseph and cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

AD

It might not have worked out exactly how Telesco envisioned in January, but it was pretty close.

“You never know the plans you put together and how they will turn out,” he said. “You’re never going to go from A to Z and do everything you want to accomplish.”

AD

The result was that the Chargers put together one of the best offseasons in the NFL. Of course, it was needed. One year removed from a 12-4 season, the Chargers had finished 5-11 and last in the AFC West, the division that is home to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. They also have to compete with two other teams that have been aggressive in overhauling their rosters over the past two years: the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

The most important part of the offseason was zeroing in on Herbert as a potential franchise quarterback, then holding steady with the sixth pick and not trying to trade up ahead of the quarterback-needy Miami Dolphins, who wound up taking Alabama passer Tua Tagovailoa fifth. There was some pre-draft speculation that Miami preferred Herbert to Tagovailoa and that the Chargers might need to trade with the Detroit Lions for the third pick to secure their quarterback.

As it turned out, Telesco’s steady approach ended up helping the Chargers later in the first round, when they traded their second- and third-round choices — selections they might not have had if they had moved up from the sixth pick — to the New England Patriots for the 23rd pick, which they used to select Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.

AD

AD

“Kenneth was a player who had a very, very high value,” Telesco said. “We knew, obviously, if you go quarterback early, … Murray was not going to be there for us with the second-round pick. We wouldn’t have [traded up] for very many players, but the combination of his physical ability and his intangibles football-wise and his style of play and how he fits on our team is really appealing.”

Even though it was at a lower spot in the first round, the move was similar to what the Pittsburgh Steelers did last year in moving up to the 10th pick in the first round to take linebacker Devin Bush, a similar type of sideline-to-sideline defender who has taken on added value as the NFL has become more pass-heavy.

Telesco sensed that, to land Murray, he had to move ahead of the New Orleans Saints, who had the 24th pick. He started making calls to teams in the top 20 and finally worked out a deal with New England.

AD

AD

“Obviously, each pick you go down in the first round, the compensation across the board is a little bit less, so there was a certain point where it might have been too much to give up. But there was a certain time that you say, ‘Okay,’ ” Telesco said.

In an AFC West that is loaded with offensive talent, Telesco couldn’t simply concentrate on improving his offense. In addition to Murray, the Chargers added Joseph to a defensive line that already features edge rusher Joey Bosa, and Harris to a secondary led by Derwin James and other talented playmakers.

“[Joseph] gives us a different style of defensive tackle,” Telesco said. “He’s a big, powerful interior tackle who can push the pocket. He’s good on passing downs. He had a nice career in Minnesota.”

AD

Getting Harris was a relief because of how well he had played against the Chargers for years with the Broncos.

AD

“Chris Harris is obviously a player who we’ve seen a lot and naturally we were getting tired of playing against him,” Telesco said. “You can never have enough good corners in this league. He just has great instincts for the position.”

Telesco wanted at least two additions to solidify the offensive line and feels great about Turner and Bulaga.

“We jumped in immediately to be able to trade for Trai,” he said. “As for the tackle position … typically every year there are not a lot of tackles in free agency. This was a strong tackle draft, but we were able to get Bryan in our pocket.”

AD

Whether the Chargers can be back in the postseason mix this season remains to be seen. It could be a particularly challenging first offseason for rookie quarterbacks such as Herbert, given the restrictions brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic. While the team has professed confidence in veteran starter Tyrod Taylor, the Chiefs won’t make a turnaround easy. Neither will the Broncos, who made several upgrades on offense around second-year quarterback Drew Lock, or the Raiders, who added several potential starters in free agency and the draft.

AD

“When the team that won the Super Bowl is in your division, that really just raises the bar for everybody,” Telesco said. “And then we’ve got [Raiders Coach] Jon Gruden in the division, and then we got Denver, who’s really, really come along. I thought they had a great offseason, too. ... And so I think we all make each other better as we’re trying to get in the playoffs, and whoever gets to the playoffs from our division will be battle-tested.”

But this offseason set the Chargers up for potential long-term success as well. They have the second-most salary cap room in the NFL for 2021, and they will have Herbert on his rookie contract for the next four years, freeing up space to add talent around him — a model that has been used successfully by several teams, including the Chiefs, in recent seasons.

AD

“The common philosophy is you try to build the team as deep as we can before the draft, so once we hit the draft, we don’t have to draft for specific positions and special need,” Telesco said.

AD

That’s Telesco’s vision — one that looked surprisingly similar in late April to how it looked in January.