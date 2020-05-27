The move ends an interesting couple of months for the 6-foot-2 guard, who announced in March that he would enter the NBA draft while maintaining two years of college eligibility. Earlier this month, Hoyas Coach Patrick Ewing said McClung had dropped the idea of heading to the NBA and was returning to Georgetown. The next week, the Gate City, Va., native announced he was transferring from Georgetown.

“It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown,” McClung told ESPN. “I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn’t.

“I’m looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed.”

After hearing assessments from the NBA, McClung decided to stay in the college ranks.

“The feedback that he got from [NBA] teams was that they wanted to see him facilitating more,” McClung’s agent, Daniel Hazan, said. “Being more of a point guard role, etc. I’m not saying he couldn’t have gotten that at Georgetown, but he didn’t showcase that at Georgetown. He didn’t get the opportunity really to showcase that. He was playing off the ball.”

The 2019-20 campaign was filled with turbulence for the Hoyas. The Hoyas (15-17) started 10-3 but struggled in conference play, going 5-13 down the stretch before losing to St. John’s in the Big East tournament to close out the season with seven straight losses. McClung missed 10 of the Hoyas’ final 11 Big East games due to a right foot injury.

Off the court, Georgetown announced in early December that starting point guard James Akinjo and backup forward Josh LeBlanc would no longer play for the program. LeBlanc and teammate Galen ­Alexander were named in a November civil complaint, and both players were named in a second complaint, along with another teammate, Myron Gardner. In mid-December, Alexander and Gardner announced their intent to transfer from Georgetown. Akinjo, the 2018-19 Big East freshman of the year, transferred to Arizona.

Georgetown’s incoming recruiting class is led by four-star guard Jamari Sibley of Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy and guard Tyler Beard of Chicago. Guard Jalen Harris will join the Hoyas as a graduate transfer from Arkansas.

