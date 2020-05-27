The Premier League had 92 matches to play when the games were suspended March 9. Unlike in Germany, where games have resumed in empty stadiums, and in Spain, which has received government approval to resume play in early June, England’s top-flight soccer league — the world’s most lucrative — has yet to announce when play will begin again.

AD

AD

But Wednesday’s announcement is seen as a sign that the league eventually will finish its season without fans in the stands, with a condensed schedule featuring games spread out over numerous days of the week in hopes of finishing the season by August. According to reports, Premier League clubs will learn more about the broadcast schedule at a league meeting on Thursday.

League officials still must decide whether to move forward with the annual process of relegation, in which the bottom three teams in the standings are sent to the second-division Championship. Some players and officials from those teams have said the idea of relegation after such a confounding season would not be fair.

“I’m not in favor of the Premier League returning, in a sense that not everyone is comfortable with it,” Watford backup goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes told the Associated Press. “I believe the virus isn’t going away from one day to another. We obviously hope it does, but the problem will remain until a vaccine is developed.”

AD

AD

Watford sits in 17th place, one spot above the relegation zone, and Hornets defender Adrian Mariappa is one of two Premier League players to test positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing. Aaron Ramsdale, goalkeeper for 18th-place Bournemouth, is the other.

“Some players need more time, and that can be a disadvantage to some smaller clubs as they don’t have too many replacements,” Gomes said. “We should only return when everyone is cool about it and we have more time for training and adapting.”

The Premier League also must decide whether to hold its remaining games at neutral sites, another idea the lower-table teams have deemed unfair to their prospects.