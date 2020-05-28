MLS cleared teams to begin individual workouts more than three weeks ago, but because stay-at-home orders have remained in effect in the hard-hit D.C. metro area, United players were forbidden from using team facilities.

On Tuesday, however, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) cleared the way for Northern Virginia to enter phase one of the state’s reopening process. United on Wednesday received permission from Loudoun County to use Segra Field.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Wednesday that the city will begin a phased reopening beginning Friday.

The Chicago Fire and San Jose Earthquakes are the only others in the 26-team league to not have started workouts.

Under MLS’s strict guidelines for individual training, players are limited to 60 minutes per session. They must complete an online health survey before leaving home and, upon arrival, have their temperature checked.

Arrivals and departures are staggered and parking spaces designated to maintain distance between vehicles. Players and staff must wear masks walking to and from the parking lot.

Equipment is sanitized and disinfected between every player session. Hand-washing and personal sanitizing is required before and after workouts.

Staff must wear masks during the session and remain at least 10 feet from the players.

The field is divided into a maximum of four quadrants, with one player per area at a time. Players are forbidden from passing the ball to one another.

No fans or media are allowed to attend. The team will post photos and video following the sessions.

MLS’s moratorium on multiplayer workouts and full team practices remains in effect until at least Monday.

The league is aiming to return to competition in July with a tournament in Orlando. Under the proposal, all teams would stay several weeks in a tightly controlled environment at a Disney resort and practice and play matches at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Talks between the league and MLS Players Association are ongoing.

MLS was two weeks into the season when play was suspended because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It remains unclear whether the regular season will resume — in home markets with limited spectators or none at all — late this summer or in the fall.