“I think the sky’s the limit for him in terms of what he will be able to bring us,” he said about Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, whom Washington took with the second pick in last month’s NFL draft.

Speaking on a video conference call during what would have been offseason workouts that have been canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Del Rio lamented the inability to see Young on the practice field, but said he is pleased with the way Young has been attentive in video sessions with the coaches.

“We haven’t seen him yet [on the field], but I’ve watched enough tape,” Del Rio said. “He’s going to be a really good player for us.”

Throughout the years, Del Rio has coached several top pass rushers either as a defensive coordinator or a head coach, including Julius Peppers, Von Miller and Khalil Mack. He called all three “impactful” and “special players” and while he wouldn’t go as far as to call Young — who has yet to take a practice snap — special, he said all the research the organization has done on Young make him believe Young can be the same kind of player.

“I do believe he can be impactful for us,” Del Rio said.

The defense Del Rio inherited already had four former first-round picks who would qualify as defensive linemen in the 4-3 base defense he’s installing. The addition of Young gives the team five first-round players up front, easily making it the team’s most talented position group. He said he will ask the linemen to play the run while pushing through the offensive line and toward the quarterback, as opposed to holding back more, as the defensive front did in recent years.

Del Rio said he hopes the surge will put more pressure on the quarterback and allow the linebackers and defensive backs to “play off of that.”

One of the biggest things Del Rio said he has emphasized in his video meetings with players is communication. In recent years, Washington’s defensive players frequently complained that teammates would not be in the right position, leading to breakdowns that often resulted in big plays or touchdowns.

“That was one of the issues that’s apparent when you look at tape,” Del Rio said.

Last week, safety Landon Collins praised the new coaching staff for creating a system and delivering it in a way that “literally everybody will know what their job is.”

But even more than communication, Del Rio talked most about competition. Though Rivera and vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith did not make many big-name additions on defense this offseason, they did bring in experienced players on short-term deals who will want to fight for jobs. Del Rio said he likes the depth he now sees at linebacker and in the secondary, and expects several big battles in training camp.

He called the linebacker group “an interesting mix” and singled out outside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, who has played for four teams in six years, as an example of the kind of player who could surprise in camp, saying Pierre-Louis has been “flying under the radar” but had played well when given regular time in Chicago at the end of last season.

Del Rio also said he will have trouble finding playing time for several players he is excited about, especially on the defensive line, where several talented players may have to fight to be on the field as much as they have been in the past.

“It’s kind of like a basketball team not having enough balls to go around,” he said. “You got a bunch of stars. But it’s good to have good players. We have good players in our front, guys that were well thought of coming out of the draft, they were taken high and we should expect them to be really good players for us and be a really solid foundation for us to build around, and that’s how we’re going to approach it.”

