“We are also continuing to work with the NFLPA on developing protocols that will allow at least some players to return to your facilities on a limited basis prior to the conclusion of the offseason program,” Goodell wrote in his memo to the teams, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post.

Teams have been conducting their offseason programs for players remotely, with coaches and most players not allowed in teams’ facilities at this point. Goodell said during Thursday’s conference call with reporters that the virtual offseason programs will be extended for at least two weeks, into mid-June. Offseason programs are scheduled to conclude by June 26, at which point players are off until training camps are scheduled to begin opening in late July.

“We’ll also continue to [consult with] the NFLPA and our medical experts to ensure that we are doing everything to ensure a safe return for our players not only to the facilities but also to training camps, for preseason games and of course the start of the regular season,” Goodell said during the conference call. “That’s the highest priority we have.”

NFL teams have begun reopening their facilities under protocols outlined by the league, including temperature checks for employees and visitors and social-distancing measures within offices. The exclusion of coaches to this point has been to maintain competitive equity, given that some teams have not been able to open their facilities under state or local guidelines.

“We’re hopeful that we can keep competitive equity to be able to bring coaches back next week and begin Phase 2 of our opening,” Goodell said.

He was even more definitive in his memo to teams, writing: “We expect that next week clubs will be permitted to include members of their coaching staffs among the employees permitted to resume work in the club facility. We are actively working with Governors and other state and local authorities in those states that have not yet announced definitive plans and will confirm the precise date on which coaches can return to the facility as soon as possible.”

Only players receiving medical treatment or rehabilitating injuries have been permitted to be in teams’ facilities to this point. Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said the league’s decision about whether to allow teams to conduct any on-field practices before training camps open will be made carefully.

“We’ve got to get this right,” Vincent said. “We’re coming out of Phase 1, going into Phase 2. And we have to assure the general public and the players that our protocols and our procedures — we can’t miss. We just can’t fail. So rather than just saying, ‘Yes, we’re gonna do this,’ we still have time. I mean, we have to be right.”

The NFL has continued to conduct its off-field business this offseason amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and has said it is hoping to conduct a full and on-time season beginning in September, while planning for contingencies.

“As a league and in partnership with the Players Association, we will continue to prepare and to adjust where necessary,” Goodell said during Thursday’s conference call. “I think this offseason has looked a lot different than it has in the past, but we’re proud that key activities such as our free agency, the league year, the offseason programs and, of course, the draft have demonstrated that we can operate in new and innovative ways so we are prepared for the 2020 season.”

