A similar proposal also failed to gain approval by the owners last offseason, when it was made by the Denver Broncos. With successful onside kicks having become rare since the NFL’s implementation of safety-related rule changes for kickoffs before the 2018 season, many within the league were looking for another option — particularly for a team trailing late in a game — and owners were thought to be more receptive this time around. Even so, the proposal did not secure the necessary 24 votes among the 32 teams.

This measure would not have eliminated onside kicks but would have given teams another option that could have been used up to twice per game per team, whether or not that team was trailing. The fourth-and-15 option could not have been utilized in overtime and the play would have been an untimed down.

If a team had opted to try the fourth-and-15 measure rather than kick off, the football was to have been placed at that team’s 25-yard line. If a team had gotten a first down, it would have retained possession and its drive would have continued at the point at which the play ended. If that team had failed to get a first down, the opposing team would have taken possession at the play’s ending point.

The team utilizing the fourth-and-15 option could not have punted and could not have changed its mind and kicked off if, for instance, it had gotten a penalty on its first attempt.

NFL teams converted 16 of 60 fourth-and-15 attempts over the past 10 seasons, according to the NFL Network, for a success rate of 26.7 percent.

That’s more than double teams’ success rate on onside kicks over the past two seasons. NFL teams had 12 successful onside kicks among 114 attempts over the past two seasons, with the new kickoff rules in effect, for a success rate of 10.5 percent. That was down from 16.4 percent in the five seasons before the new kickoff rules went into effect between 2013 and ’17, when teams had 49 successes among 299 onside kicks.

The fourth-and-15 concept — often credited to former NFL coach Greg Schiano, now the head coach at Rutgers — once was regarded as a potential replacement for the kickoff if league leaders determined that the kickoff was too dangerous and had to be eliminated from the sport entirely. In that version, a team could have either punted or opted to try for a first down.

