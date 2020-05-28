But then the novel coronavirus pandemic struck, and MLS, like all U.S. sports leagues, went dark. If MLS’s 25th season were to be played at all — half the schedule? no spectators? less travel? — it would likely carry into the winter and not end until perhaps after a new year dawned.

That has allowed Arriola to entertain thoughts — cautious, at least — of playing this season.

“I try not to think too much about it, but who is to say that won’t change in a couple months when I feel really good and am itching to get back out there?” he said Tuesday. “If the season gets pushed back, there is a high possibility I could return. That’s just me. November 24 is nine months [since surgery]. I don’t know what is going to happen, how this all plays out.”

MLS — which was two weeks into the schedule when the pandemic forced the shutdown — has proposed a 26-team tournament in Orlando in July. It remains hopeful of resuming the regular season later this summer or fall.

Arriola, team officials said, is on schedule in his recovery and rehabilitation. Some in the organization believe he could be back by October.

But with a long personal road ahead and the regular season in limbo, neither Arriola nor the club wants to get ahead of themselves.

“It’s a little early to be thinking about that,” General Manager Dave Kasper said. “We want to make sure, when he does return, he is fully ready."

United could have placed him on MLS’s season-ending injury list by May 5, which would have afforded the team a replacement signing for up to $250,000 in salary. But, Kasper said, “we never got to that point” of deciding before play was suspended.

League officials failed to respond to multiple requests seeking clarity about whether that deadline has been extended. Even if it were, though, United probably would not exercise it, instead taking a chance that Arriola would return.

“Whether I am back in eight months or 12 months, I want to make sure I am back when I am fully healthy and meet all the goals and requirements,” he said. “I feel good, and that’s the most important thing right now.”

Arriola’s recovery regimen began amid the global crisis at a medical rehab center in Herndon. After three months, he transitioned last week to one-on-one workouts with athletic trainer Brian Goodstein on Audi Field’s windowless lower level.

He reports four days a week, three to four hours per session.

The building is otherwise deserted. Since May 6, MLS has allowed individual workouts on outdoor team fields, as allowed by local government policy; the District and suburbs have yet to lift its ban on such activities, so Arriola’s teammates have been on their own.

The league forbids the use of indoor team facilities, unless a player is undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitation.

Before he leaves his home in Ashburn, Arriola answers an online health questionnaire. Upon arrival, he dons a mask and undergoes a temperature check. Equipment is sanitized before and after every exercise.

“It’s weird working out with a mask on for the most part,” Arriola said, “especially when you are sweating and tasting your own breath.”

Down a hallway and up a wide set of stairs sits the playing field, where Arriola, 25, has played an integral role in a variety of positions since the 20,000-capacity venue opened almost two years ago.

Tempted as he is, “I don’t look at the field,” he said. “These next three months are exciting for me because I get to see where I really am. That’s all I can think about.”

The loneliness of the empty facility has been beneficial, Arriola explained, because he is not surrounded by the sights and sounds of the season — elements that would leave him wistful to play right away. This is, after all, the first time in his career he has been sidelined for a long period.

“I feel like I am gaining ground in a sense,” said Arriola, who is also a hard-charging winger for the U.S. national team. “Just focusing on myself has really helped. It’s definitely been easier with less going on.”

United players meet via video conferencing regularly, but because his workout schedule overlaps with the calls and because his teammates are discussing fitness drills and summer preparations, Arriola rarely participates.

“All those things don’t apply to me,” he said, “so it’s not a big deal if I miss it.”

He does interact with teammates one on one. When not rehabbing, he is home with his girlfriend and their two dogs. He said he is learning to cook and becoming a handyman — “I’ve put a few holes in the walls."

While he works on his knee, he and his agent, Chris Megaloudis, are working on a contract extension with United.

“They know I want to be here long term,” said Arriola, whose current deal expires after the 2021 season. “And I get the feeling they want that as well. It’s a matter of figuring it out. We’re not working against each other; we want the same thing. How can we make it work on both ends?”