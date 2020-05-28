It is not yet clear where the games will be played. Although police favored neutral sites to prevent fans from crowding outside stadiums, the 20 soccer clubs have opposed that idea. “I would think that the vast, vast majority of people would respect what the football club tells them to do,” said Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool area, told the Associated Press. “If it said, ‘Do not come to Anfield and congregate,’ then they wouldn’t do that.” Liverpool is the leader, 25 points ahead of Manchester City with nine games left.

Testing will remain a key component as the season resumes. Players and staff will to continue to be tested twice a week and anyone who tests positive will be required to self-isolate for seven days.

Clubs unanimously voted Wednesday to resume contact training after starting noncontact training last week. In this phase of “Project Restart,” players will “train as a group and engage in tackling while minimizing unnecessary close contact,” the league said.

Until Wednesday, players had been training in small groups while avoiding contact over the past week, and players, coaches and team staff members are being tested for the coronavirus twice a week. Of the 1,744 tests administered in the second round of testing, eight people had tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday, the league announced that four people from three clubs had tested positive out of 1,008 tests administered in the third round.

Premier League players will be ready, the former Manchester United defender Gary Neville told “The Football Show,” estimating that only “two or three weeks” of training would be needed.

“I don’t see players’ fitness being a concern. I don’t see them needing four or five weeks. Even when they’ve had six weeks off for preseason, within 10 days of going back in they’d be playing games again in preseason,” he said.

“They wouldn’t be 100 percent fit, but these are uncharted times. I wouldn’t expect the players to be absolutely perfect. I feel two to three weeks is about right to get them back playing again. We’re constantly told throughout the season that players are overworked, play too many matches. What we can’t have is a situation where the players have had an eight-week break to then say they need six weeks of training to get back to fitness. That doesn’t feel right.”

