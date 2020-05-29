The framework is there for a 24-team expanded playoff format played in two to-be-determined hub cities, possibly beginning in late July or early August, and individuals around the league are “cautiously optimistic” about the sport’s return. However, MacLellan acknowledged the whole operation is still a “tremendous challenge” to pull off.

“Answers aren’t always completely there so it is frustrating that way, so I think we move forward cautiously,” MacLellan said on a Friday video conference call. “We would love to play games, but if it doesn’t make sense, it might not even happen … we try to balance the excitement of playing games versus the reality of how as we as a sport are moving forward with the virus. How is society handling it? How fast is it going to happen?”

MacLellan and the organization are trying to prepare “the best we can.” That starts with Phase 2 of the league’s return-to-play proposal, which is expected to begin in early June and will allow teams to open up their practice facilities to no more than six players at one time for voluntary workouts. No coaches are allowed on the ice during sessions.

The ice is currently being put in at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va, which remains closed to the public. The team and the league are in contact with state and local officials regarding when the facility will be able to reopen. MacLellan said his main focus has been talking with trainers and team doctors on how to make the facility the safest environment possible.

“We’re trying to comply with what we believe are regulations that are continually evolving,” MacLellan said. “Trying to do the best we can to prepare to open up the rink and to allow guys to work out, and I think most importantly, to allow guys to feel comfortable with the environment that we’re creating, that they can come in and work out and are reasonably protected from being infected from the virus.”

About six Capitals players remain in the Washington area and would be able to skate at MedStar once it opens.,Theother players on the roster, especially those who traveled overseas, are expected to return to the area once a date is set for training camp. All players will have to quarantine for 14 days before they are allowed to practice.

MacLellan also said he expects training camp to be about three weeks, because many players have not been on the ice since the season was suspended March 12. As they normally would in the playoffs, teams are allowed to bring up prospects. For the Capitals, those could include 2019 first-round draft pick Connor McMichael, who had 47 goals and 55 assists in 52 games in the Ontario Hockey League with the London Knights and was named to the all-Ontario Hockey League second team.

Beck Malenstyn and Pheonix Copley, who are with the team’s American League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., also will be in camp. NHL teams will be allowed 28 skaters and unlimited goalies for the playoff roster.

“I think it would be great learning experience for Connor,” MacLellan said. “He seems to be a guy that can pick up things from good players, from watching them, being around them … I think it would be invaluable for him.”

When asked about their comfort levels returning to play, MacLellan said, “players are uncertain about how they feel about it and how they can protect themselves and how they can protect their families.”

A handful of Capitals have welcomed new babies since the season was suspended. Across the league, the talk of leaving family for an extended period of time during the playoff run has been brought up multiple times, with some saying they don’t want to be in such a situation. There is currently negotiation between the league and the NHL Players’ Association about the concerns the players continue to have.

“We have to treat each player individually, and how their belief system is,” MacLellan said. “We’ve got to try and make them as comfortable as they can. If they are not comfortable, we got to try and work with them and move forward. That’s the only situation we can do."