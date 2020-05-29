“I just kind of felt helpless,” Ram said in a phone interview, “and this felt like a problem we could tackle.”

Over the past three months, Ram has served as the regional digital health lead for D.C. and Baltimore for Connect for Covid-19, an initiative launched by brothers Manraj Singh and Sunny Sandhu. Singh works with Ram at Deloitte and Sandhu is a senior at Princeton. They were inspired to start Connect for Covid after Sandhu’s experience in self-isolation with symptoms that turned out not to be coronavirus and their subsequent conversations with friends in the medical profession who reported shortages of smart devices in health care facilities that had enacted no-visitor policies.

AD

AD

“Without support, it makes recovery that more difficult and painful,” Ram said. “Raj has friends in medicine across the country, and when he reached out to them, they said this was a huge problem.”

Connect for Covid and similar volunteer groups such as COVID Tech Connect and Covid Connectors aim to address the problem by collecting new and used smart devices from individuals and corporations and then delivering them to hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities.

With a generous donation from Princeton, Connect for Covid focused its early efforts in New Jersey, one of the states hardest hit by the disease. The group has since raised more than $45,000 and donated more than 500 new and used smart devices to roughly 150 health care facilities across the United States. Anyone who wishes to donate a device is asked to fill out a form on the Connect for Covid website, and all monetary donations go toward the purchase of devices to be donated.

AD

AD

Last week, Ram and another Connect for Covid team member, Rohan Piple, delivered 12 tablets and five used iPhones to Howard University Hospital, where they were greeted by HUH CEO Anita Jenkins.

“I anticipated it to be very rewarding, but it was like 100-fold what I expected,” said Ram, a fan favorite at Maryland who made the game-sealing steal in the Terrapins’ win over Valparaiso in the 2015 NCAA tournament. “It made me want to try to do even more. Just to see the reaction and to see some of the patients, and knowing how much of an impact this would make to them and their family. Being there in person and witnessing it firsthand, it was ineffable.”

Ram joined Deloitte as a consultant in 2017 after graduating with degrees in neurobiology and physiology. When the pandemic hit, he moved out of his small D.C. apartment and back into his childhood home in Howard County with his parents. He has continued to work remotely full-time while using some of the time he would normally spend traveling back and forth between client sites to coordinate device pick-ups and drop-offs. He plans to apply to business school in the fall with an eye toward a career in the digital health space.

AD

AD

In an effort to grow Connect for Covid’s outreach efforts in the region, Ram has been in contact with D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s team and health care officials to raise awareness of the campaign and identify other facilities in need of smart devices.