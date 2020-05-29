Emotions have their own way of documenting time. They use memories as their clocks, and thank heavens for how they connect our spirit to the past. I can explain just about every stage of my life by what I was doing around the Finals. It’s how I tell time.

I graduated high school in 1996, a few weeks before Michael Jordan and the 72-win Chicago Bulls beat the Sonics in six games. When I graduated college and started my first job in Philadelphia, I was working out alone in my apartment gym — you know, back when I was fit — while watching Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant win their first title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000. I was nervous in June 2009 because my brother, also a sportswriter, was covering the Lakers-Orlando Magic Finals, and he was the best man in our wedding. Fortunately, the Lakers finished it off in five games, a comfortable six days before our nuptials.

I remember being annoyed on June 17, 1994, when O.J. Simpson and his white Bronco relegated Game 5 of the Houston Rockets-New York Knicks Finals to the bottom right corner of the television screen. I remember being amazed in 2003, when Tim Duncan went for 32 points and 20 rebounds in Game 1 of the first Finals I covered as a reporter. It felt as if he did it just for me.

I remember feeling, literally feeling, the intensity of LeBron James during that Cleveland curse-breaking Game 7 in 2016; and trying to justify that it was okay that I was in Cleveland (again) when the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018 because I was watching Durant at his peak; and banging my head against the keyboard last year when, in Game 5, Durant ruptured his Achilles in Toronto.

During the 2019 Finals, I also took a red-eye flight home between Games 4 and 5 to celebrate our 10th wedding anniversary.

“I don’t know why we got married during the freakin’ NBA Finals,” my wife, Karen, said then and many times before.

“Well, at least I’ll never forget,” I replied then and many times before.

Where legends are made

With covid-19 wrecking the sports calendar, only memories can fill the void. Even if the NBA can salvage the conclusion of its season, a possible September Finals played in a Disney bubble would take some major mental adjustment. But this strange season would add a degree of difficulty that fits perfectly with the event’s motif.

The NBA, NHL and MLB are similar in intrigue: Long seasons and long playoffs make the championship quest an extreme battle of endurance in addition to talent and chemistry. In all of those sports, the regular-season champions should be appreciated more for their focus and consistency, but we are obsessed with fancy postseason tournaments in the United States. In the NBA, the team widely regarded as the best — or the team with the most gifted player — tends to win it all with greater regularity than in hockey and baseball. Still, despite the higher level of predictability, the NBA playoffs are their own animal and the ultimate test of greatness.

The Finals are a fascinating combination of spectacle, competition through fatigue and incessant legacy talk. It became clear to me in 1988, when I was watching the Lakers and Detroit Pistons land haymakers for seven games. I was 10 and watched the entire series while visiting my grandparents in Tennessee. That series influenced just about everything I think about sports. It made me a sportswriter, even though I didn’t know what a sportswriter was back then.

The 1988 Finals were the greatest that I am old enough to remember. Yes, many of the Lakers-Celtics Finals of that era had more historical heft, and as someone who idolized Magic Johnson, his “junior, junior, junior skyhook” in 1987 stands as my favorite Finals memory. But the entire series in 1988 made a stronger impression for several formative reasons.

There was Magic and Isiah Thomas kissing each other on the cheek before games, which was a seminal moment in helping me understand that affection and masculinity aren’t competitors. There was Thomas, introducing me to the concept of grit as he played on an injured ankle and scored 25 points in the third quarter of Game 6. There were brilliant displays of athleticism and nasty confrontations, exposing a few more nuances to sport: Competition can be beautiful and ugly. The ideal of sportsmanship is complicated. And even when you are rooting for one team, it’s possible to develop a deep respect and admiration for the opponent — the team you think you hate, often for trite reasons — and the truest value of athletics lies in that magical ability to change hearts.

In the end, there were the Lakers — the dynasty, the first team to win back-to-back titles in 19 years — straining to fulfill Coach Pat Riley’s repeat guarantee, rallying from a three-games-to-two deficit and needing everything to go its way, including a phantom foul call against Bill Laimbeer on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar near the end of Game 6.

When that series ended, I made a hoop by putting a bucket on a tree. I used a miniature basketball, and shot and dunked on that thing for days. I found a yellow jersey at Goodwill and wrote “32” in marker on the front of it for Magic and “4” for Byron Scott and pretended to execute their alley-oop (over Joe Dumars!) all by myself. By the end of my summer visit, my grandparents were installing a hoop in the backyard.

Paying the price

I keep thinking back to 1988 because that Finals represented hardship, sacrifice and pain. Champions get hit. Champions bleed. Future champions get bloodied and keep fighting. For me, before 1988, sports were cool. After that series, they were real.

Today, they are just gone.

The games will be back, but in the moment, it still hurts. And we all have different events that make the pain feel more acute. This is mine. As a generalist who craves variety, I feel the void every day of the week. But this is the most disorienting. The Finals are my clock.

I was at a high school journalism workshop at Western Kentucky University when Nick Anderson missed those free throws in 1995, and the Rockets swept that fun Orlando Magic team led by Shaq and Penny Hardaway. After the games, we played pickup on the court outside of our dorm. There was no doubt I was going to college at Western.

In 2001, I was at a bar in Orlando when Allen Iverson stepped over Tyronn Lue after making a jumper in overtime of Game 1. Jilted Magic fans were glad to see Shaq’s Lakers go down that night, even though they assumed correctly that he would dominate the rest of the series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 2011, I was in a Seattle bar owned by Shawn Kemp called Oskar’s Kitchen, as Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks confused James and the Big Three Miami Heat with a zone defense. Kemp came in that night, and I asked him what James, still titleless at the time, was missing. Kemp said we had to drink his namesake shot “The Reign Man” — the concoction turned green and gold, Sonics colors — while he broke it down. Two Reign Man rounds later, Kemp had explained, in detail, why James needed to become a better shooter and eliminate the offensive “blind spots” on the court that Dallas defensive guru Dwane Casey had exposed.

Since then, James has become a more effective and confident shooter from all over the court, and he has won three championships.

I also stopped drinking Reign Man shots.

I wish I could have experienced Bill Russell’s dominance with the Celtics to compare it to Jordan’s dynasty with the Bulls. I wish more people would reflect upon the long-running precision of Duncan and the Spurs and hail their 2014 Finals performance, which ended with the fifth of the Duncan/Greg Popovich era, as the model for teamwork. I wish the unstoppable Golden State Warriors of 2017 and 2018 were respected for a lot more than their talent, especially because two high-scoring perimeter players have never functioned as efficiently or with as little perceptible drama as Steph Curry and Kevin Durant did during those championship runs.

It’s hard to believe I was born into a world in which, for the average sports fan, the Finals didn’t matter. Forty-two years later, it is a grand international spectacle. But when you strip away the pageantry, the Finals remain a very intimate story.

It can be billed as an event in which stars attempt to become legendary. Mostly, though, the Finals reveal every taxing facet of the pursuit of basketball excellence.

Magic Johnson won five titles on this stage, but he also endured Tragic Johnson humiliation. LeBron redefined the possibilities for Cleveland, but he also watched J.J. Barea give him the business. Kawhi Leonard guaranteed himself a spot in the Hall of Fame with two Finals MVP performances, but he has had to will his aching body to get there.

It’s understood that you miss the thrills. You should miss the struggle, too.

We never saw Jordan lose during the Finals, but we saw him suffer and keep moving forward. Look at those tears on Father’s Day in 1996 after clinching his first championship since the murder of his father. Look at his exhaustion during the Flu, er, Food Poisoning Game in 1997. And look at Jordan miss shot after shot in the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the 1998 Finals, only to rise up and win the game at the end.

I can remember where I was during that moment, too, but I will spare you. Besides, my oldest son’s birthday is Sunday, my anniversary is soon after, and for as much as the old man in the house misses his go-to event, other Brewers will appreciate an unobstructed celebration.

In lieu of an expensive gift, I am wondering if they will accept not having to hear tales of Moses Malone and the legend of “fo’, fo’, fo’.” For a Finals addict, it is quite the sacrifice.