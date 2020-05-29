“He retires undefeated. He retires, thank God, on a soon-to-be recovery. He gave us four great races.”

The “Nadal retires” headlines naturally caused some consternation among tennis fans, who were worried that Rafael Nadal, the 19-time Grand Slam singles champion, was hanging up his racket at the age of 33.

Not funny — Kim Barney (@KimAms) May 28, 2020

Whew! Thank goodness it's not this Nadal that is retiring. I nearly fainted. #RafaNotRetiring #TennisNerd pic.twitter.com/T1pebBrSkX — Sandra Renrick (@TVSandra) May 28, 2020

Baffert said Nadal (the horse) had successful surgery after his handlers noticed something was amiss after the workout.

“He came back from the work a little off so we checked him and there was a little line [on the X-ray],” Baffert said. “He had the beginnings of a fracture. It could have been worse, but we caught it before then.”

Nadal (the horse) led the Kentucky Derby points race, most recently winning the Arkansas Derby on May 2, and was seen as a top contender for the June 20 Belmont Stakes, which this year will be the first race of the Triple Crown because with the schedule shaken up by the novel coronavirus pandemic. This year’s Kentucky Derby is Sept. 5, with the Preakness Stakes to follow Oct. 3.

Nadal (the tennis player) is back practicing for his sport’s return and most certainly is not retired:

Happy to be back on my practices and happy for the kids at the @rnadalacademy who can also play. Here some footage from today 😉🎾🙌💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/aPtZzj30ks — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 25, 2020

Here I am, the first pictures I am posting for you on court.

This is my practice earlier today at @rnadalacademy #BackOnCourt #BabolatFamily 🎾👍🏻💪🏻😉 pic.twitter.com/x7tzgLj9pc — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 22, 2020

As for when Nadal and his fellow professionals return to tournament tennis, it remains an open question. The ATP Tour has suspended play through the end of July because of the pandemic, which already has caused Wimbledon to be canceled and the French Open to be moved to September. Earlier this month, Nadal told Spanish newspaper El Pais that he’s worried the sport might not return in full until next year.

“I hope we’re able to return this year, but I don’t think we will,” he said. “Unfortunately, I would sign up to be ready for 2021 — hopefully.

“I’m more concerned about the Australian Open [in January] than about what happens later this year. I see 2020 as practically lost. I have hope to be able to start next year, that’s what I wish.”

