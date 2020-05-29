It was no surprise or coincidence that Silver set the tone for basketball’s championship series with a grand, worldwide vision. That practice dated from his predecessor, David Stern, who long yearned for the NBA to expand to Europe and who often used international impact as the baseline measure for his league’s success. In ESPN’s recent Chicago Bulls documentary, for example, Stern pointed to the NBA’s reach increasing from 80 countries in 1992 to 215 countries today as evidence that Michael Jordan had “advanced us tremendously.”

But a global celebration of basketball is impossible when the globe is paralyzed and the game is halted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Silver indefinitely suspended the season March 11, and he has yet to resume play or even formally reschedule the Finals, which were slated to begin next Thursday. While there is growing hope that the action will pick back up at a single site in Orlando in late July, the pageantry and competitive tension that typically mark the Finals will be difficult to replicate in empty arenas and with a diminished media presence.

If the Finals do unfold — by the end of September, say — it just won’t be the same. If something major goes awry, the NBA might fail to crown a champion for the first time in its history, which dates from 1947. Behind door number one, an inevitable asterisk conversation. Behind door number two, an empty line next to “2020 champion” in the record books.

The coronavirus has battered professional basketball in unforgettable ways. Panic and fear led to the abrupt cancellation of games in March. Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing are among the notable names to test positive. Jacqueline Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, died in April after covid-19 led doctors to place her in a medically induced coma. The ongoing shutdown could cost the NBA billions of dollars in lost revenue and trigger a record salary cap drop, and it remains unclear when fans will be allowed to attend games in person again.

Glancing at the calendar and pondering the Finals that could have been only heightens the pain. Had the conference favorites won out, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks would be taking the court next week. This was to be a fierce, dreamy matchup between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, A-list headliners whose two regular season meetings were among the NBA’s most-watched games.

Remember Antetokounmpo placing an invisible crown on his head during a Bucks victory in December? Remember James counterpunching with 37 points and tough defense in a Lakers win in early March? There would have been shades of Jordan versus Magic Johnson in the 1991 Finals: the young MVP seeking his first ring against an established, decorated authority figure. Plus, the “Kid from Akron” and the “Greek Freak” would have made for a natural USA-vs.-the-World showdown, a la Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon in the 1995 Finals.

Other scenarios offered their own international intrigue. The Toronto Raptors are the reigning champions, after all, and the leading contenders to spoil the Bucks’ dream season despite losing Kawhi Leonard last summer. Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers, meantime, were perhaps the biggest threats to the Lakers. Leonard versus the Raptors would have been improbable and captivating, while Clippers vs. Bucks would have pitted Antetokounmpo against Leonard in a rematch of the 2019 Eastern Conference finals.

There were longer shots capable of crashing the party. Such as the Philadelphia 76ers led by Cameroon’s Joel Embiid and Australia’s Ben Simmons. Or the Denver Nuggets, built around Serbia’s Nikola Jokic and Canada’s Jamal Murray.

For now, those stories remain unwritten. The resulting waiting game has been agonizing for the NBA, which was seeking to reclaim momentum and to stop the bleeding on the international stage.

Last year, the Raptors became the first team outside the United States to win the NBA title. Their milestone was celebrated at watch parties across Canada, including thousands of fans in “Jurassic Park,” an outdoor cheering area adjacent to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Their victory had seemed impossible only a few years before, and it symbolized the immense progress that the NBA had made in Canada since expanding north in 1995. What’s more, the Raptors had a president from Nigeria in Masai Ujiri, key players from Cameroon, Spain and the Congo, and a coach in Nick Nurse who had spent years in England.

From top to bottom, the Raptors were Stern’s vision for globalized basketball come to life. That feel-good narrative was halted in its tracks last October, though, when the Raptors and other NBA teams went to Asia for a series of preseason exhibitions. Before the first game, Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The fallout from the Chinese government and sponsors was swift and severe, with Silver acknowledging that the boycotts and blackouts had cost the NBA as much as $400 million.

After the preseason foreign relations crisis and an injury-plagued regular season that saw declining domestic television ratings, the NBA could reasonably view the playoffs, and especially the Finals, as a reset button. James, Antetokounmpo and Leonard were all spectacular in the weeks before the shutdown, and there was enough uncertainty near the top of the standings to make for a compelling title run-up. In a best-case scenario, a superstar-laden Finals could have stemmed viewership dips and helped the NBA restore its global order.

Instead, Silver is left to unwind the biggest challenge of his tenure and, perhaps, to reminisce on much simpler times.

