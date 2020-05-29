Position meetings, two hours per day, four days per week, have become a sort of participatory Wild West outside the timeworn rooms at Redskins Park. Some players phone in from the house, others from the car or outdoors. Punter Tress Way recently told NBC Sports Washington that a coach will start a meeting by telling players to put their microphones on mute. Please, please, please mute. Not long after, without fail, you can hear someone walking around his house or getting into his vehicle.

“It’s better than the alternative of not being able to do anything,” said special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor, adding that, in meetings with as many as 50 people, his screen rotates between participants. “That is kind of good because you can, in essence, keep an eye on the guys, and you can tell who is locked in.”

This is the NFL’s virtual offseason. It seems here to stay until at least training camp, though there’s a faint hope for workouts in June. In the meantime, teams across the league are trying to figure out how to break the monotony of quarantine and keep players engaged. The Buffalo Bills had their players share a story from their lives to start each meeting. The Jacksonville Jaguars held a cooking contest, though Coach Doug Marrone later realized they could not taste each other’s food. The Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks were among the many teams to bring in guest speakers.

Whether this interruption of the NFL cycle is a relatively big deal depends on who you ask. One school of thought, predominant among some players, is that it’s not: Coaches are still imparting information as they would in person. Another, held by Redskins Coach Ron Rivera, is that it is. It frustrated him to deliver his first organization-wide address behind a screen. The experience for most seems to fall somewhere in the middle, that this will make do because it must.

Safety Landon Collins thought Rivera communicated his message well — “That meeting was very stern … very, very good,” he said — yet veteran Adrian Peterson, 35, understood Rivera’s irritation. The future Hall of Fame running back who’s played for four organizations believes in the power of in-person interaction.

“It’s hard to get that true feel of how things are going to be when you haven’t had the opportunity to be inside … the building and going to meetings,” he said, adding, “It’s hard to establish [a culture] when we’re all at home.”

For coaches, Kaczor admitted it’s difficult to game-plan players into a scheme without seeing them on the field. He is basing his current plans on a combination of his physical evaluations of each rookie at the NFL scouting combine in February and his mental evaluations of them on Zoom. He praised the work of draft picks Antonio Gibson, Khaleke Hudson and Kamren Curl.

Throughout the coaching staff, communicating even simple concepts has become a teaching challenge. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner and Kaczor described how they’ve become more creative when presenting their videos or PowerPoints over Zoom. Kaczor has embraced it, developing picture presentations in case his video lags and wondering whether his slides are “visually captivating” enough. After looking for aesthetic inspiration in other Zooms or on YouTube, he sometimes texts the team’s video staff to ask how to replicate it.

“It really pushes your limits as a teacher,” Kaczor said. “I don’t think anybody is going to go through this and just fall back into being a coach that can’t check his emails.”

For the newly drafted, the transition process has been intense. The Redskins have hosted a twice-weekly “rookie school,” or NFL 101, led by senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken and senior vice president of player development Doug Williams. It covers finances, drug-test policy, rules and regulations, areas to find housing, whether to rent or buy a home, how to succeed off the field and other material from the league. The Redskins’ public relations staff gave a presentation on outside media; chief content officer Larry Michael explained the role of in-house media; team security director Mike Jacob detailed how his staff helps protect players.

The volume of information can be dizzying: lifestyle advice, training tips, the thick and complex playbooks that Redskins rookies understand is the key to the start of their careers. Interior offensive lineman Keith Ismael hasn’t been shy about asking coaches or teammates to decode Turner’s advanced system. Receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden has created flash cards to memorize plays and formations. Tight end Thaddeus Moss said he “wasn’t a big writer in college,” but now he has about 25 pages of handwritten notes.

“This is the first time I’ve had football meetings not in person,” said Moss, adding, “Just a learning curve, learning how to learn.”

Fourth-year defensive lineman Jonathan Allen doesn’t think the rookies are too far behind. With a new system, almost all the players are on the same level of learning terminology and nuance. The thing that frustrates all players is the inability to apply what they’re learning. They can’t get on the field where they’ve been comfortable for years.

Yet they know they must maximize this time. When football returns, they will have a limited amount of time to prepare before their seasons and livelihoods are once again on the line.

“Regardless of how long it takes,” Collins said, “we have to get it down.”

