Read more on the Long(er) Road to Tokyo

The Tokyo Games have been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak. As the virus has spread, training sites have closed and athletes have been separated from coaches.

Here’s how American Olympians have adjusted their training during the pandemic.

Paralympic running: David Brown, the fastest blind sprinter on the planet, and his guide try to stay in sync while remaining apart.

Open water swimming: Haley Anderson has had to improvise without a pool and has used beer and wine bottles as weights.

Diving: Without a pool, Steele Johnson leans heavily on weight training to build core strength, stretching to maintain flexibility and rehab exercises to help his shoulders and surgically repaired feet. Laura Wilkinson pursues comeback with four new training partners: Her children.

Swimming: Phoebe Bacon has turned to a family friend, who has a covered, 15-meter pool attached to their home in the Maryland suburbs.

Read more: Paratriathlon | Sport climbing | Weightlifting | Artistic swimming | Rugby | Canoeing

Show More