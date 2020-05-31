MLS spokesman Dan Courtemanche said the league did not want to comment.
“While a difficult vote in incredibly challenging times, it was taken collectively to ensure that players can return to competition as soon as they are safely able to do so,” the MLS Players Association said in a statement.
MLSPA members agreed to a salary reduction — 7.5 percent, one person familiar with the talks said — as well as reduced team and individual bonuses. It also said it accepted modifications to the collective bargaining agreement, including a one-year extension through the 2025 season and “additional concessions to existing and future terms of the CBA.”
This winter, the sides agreed to a five-year labor agreement.
Teams played two matches apiece before the health crisis forced a shutdown in mid-March. Facing the prospect of losing out on game-day revenue for perhaps the entire year, MLS owners sought economic concessions from the players. The sides exchanged proposals multiple times in recent weeks.
On Wednesday, the National Women’s Soccer League announced all nine teams would gather in greater Salt Lake City in late June and compete in the Challenge Cup. The NWSL would become the first U.S. team sport to return from the pandemic shutdown.
