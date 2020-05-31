At the end of March, Major League Baseball announced that it would pay minor leaguers $400 per week through the end of May. After that, it would be up to individual clubs to make decisions on how to compensate their minor leaguers while the sport is paused because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, as June begins, teams are handling the situation in a variety of ways, with the Nationals deciding to both trim weekly stipends and affiliate rosters.

By contrast, the Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros and Cincinnati Reds will pay their minor leaguers $400 per week through August, when their seasons would have ended, and announced last week that no players will be released. The Oakland Athletics went in the other direction, becoming the only team to halt minor league stipends entirely.

The $400 per week is not much more than minor leaguers received in spring training per diem checks. Players were expected to start receiving regular paychecks in mid-April when the minor league season was supposed to begin before it was derailed by the pandemic. The minimum salary for a Class A player was $5,800 for a full five-month season in 2019, but that number was expected to increase in 2020. Because of their employment status with their respective clubs, minor league players have not been able to apply for unemployment in the past few months.

Minor league players are used to rationing money during the season even in normal years — low wages, the lack of a union and intermittent meal money from their clubs are persistent issues. The lack of baseball has complicated an already tough financial situation, and now the Nationals’ minor league players know exactly what that will look like in June.

