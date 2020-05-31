After being released, Towns tweeted encouragement to others. “To those who are silent, speak up — to those who are hurting, unite; and for those who are fighting with the weapons of love and justice, keep going. I’m right there with you!”

Floyd, a black man, died Monday after saying “I can’t breathe” and calling for his mother as Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes with three other officers present. All four were fired; Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

As protests erupted across the country, Towns, who graduated Thursday from Harvard with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, found himself in a surreal situation in Columbus.

“In a span of just 24 hours, I walked across a Harvard virtual graduation stage into the back of [a] police van alongside other peaceful protestors — both of which I am equally proud of,” Towns tweeted Saturday with an image of officers taking him away.

In a span of just 24 hours, I walked across a Harvard virtual graduation stage into the back of police van alongside other peaceful protestors—both of which I am equally proud of. pic.twitter.com/qtvXmw0Fwq — Seth 💤 (@seth_towns17) May 30, 2020

“I, with so many others, met in downtown Columbus, Ohio to peacefully protest the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the countless other unarmed American citizens who have been murdered by those who profess to keep the peace.

“To express our sympathies and condolences to their families, loved ones and all justice seeking people devastated by their senseless deaths, we gathered to cry out their names. We sought to give voice to those whose voices were hushed; to name those whose breath was taken.

“True voice is not found in words spoken, however, but in steps taken. These hurtful times call for us to come together and bend the arc of justice — to be true and fearless in our expression of compassion, we must find ways to be the change we need.”

Footage of Seth Towns in police custody earlier Friday at the scene of a protest in Columbus. Towns, an incoming Ohio State basketball transfer, graduated from Harvard Thursday.



Towns is no longer in police custody and is safe at home, according to a source. pic.twitter.com/kFptHH63BN — Eleven Warriors (@11W) May 30, 2020

Video shows Towns repeating, “Say his name!” as officers pull his hands behind his back and protesters responded, “George Floyd!” A protester yelled to police that Towns “wasn’t touching anybody” and another added, “That is a Harvard graduate right there!”

Towns, who was not arrested, told ESPN on Saturday night that he “won’t stop” taking action.

“I will continue to use my voice to speak out for the people who are unheard, and that’s what I did. Voice is so important,” Towns said. “And when I say ‘voice,’ I’m not talking about speaking, per se; I’m talking about actions. I’m talking about going out and protesting, and doing your duty as a member of this democracy.”

The protests were noticed in Germany, where Weston McKennie, an American soccer star playing for Schalke in the Bundesliga, wore an armband that bore the message “Justice for George” on his left biceps during a game Saturday against Werder Bremen. “To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on [too] long feels good!!!" he wrote on social media. “We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard!”

In Atlanta, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics led a peaceful protest walk Saturday after downtown demonstrations Friday. Brown, a Georgia native, coordinated gatherings of other protesters on social media and carried a sign that read “I can’t breathe.” The crowd chanted: “No justice, no peace. No racist police.”

Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who was the No. 1 NFL draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, tweeted: “The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights.”

Torrey Smith, a former NFL wide receiver, reminded people to not lose focus. “There is always a peaceful protest that turns violent,” he tweeted Sunday morning. “This makes folks forget about the cause and the peaceful initial demonstration. It’s a vicious cycle that other people use as a way [to] deflect from the real issues. Keep justice at the forefront of the conversation.”

Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who has been unemployed in the NFL since he took a knee during the national anthem to raise awareness of police brutality and injustice, tweeted Thursday: “When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd.”

Joe Lockhart, a former White House press secretary and current CNN commentator who was the NFL’s vice president of communications when President Trump said in 2017 that any protesting player should be fired, called for a team to sign Kaepernick, who has not played in the league since the 2016 season.

On Saturday, the NFL put out a statement from Roger Goodell that read in part: “The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country. The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel.” It went on to say that “[there] remains an urgent need for action.”

In an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times, former NBA superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote: “Yes, protests often are used as an excuse for some to take advantage, just as when fans celebrating a hometown sports team championship burn cars and destroy storefronts. I don’t want to see stores looted or even buildings burn. But African Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, choking on the smoke as the flames burn closer and closer. Racism in America is like dust in the air. It seems invisible — even if you’re choking on it — until you let the sun in. Then you see it’s everywhere. As long as we keep shining that light, we have a chance of cleaning it wherever it lands. But we have to stay vigilant because it’s always still in the air.”

