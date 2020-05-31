After the 1-0 home defeat to Werder Bremen, the U.S. national team midfielder tweeted, “To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on [too] long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism”
To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/TRB1AGm0Qx— Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) May 30, 2020
U.S. striker Jozy Altidore, who plays for Toronto FC in MLS, applauded McKennie’s efforts, tweeting: “Amen. Keep going young king.”
On Sunday, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, an Englishman, removed his jersey after scoring against Paderborn and, on his undershirt, displayed a “Justice for George Floyd” message.
Here is the weekly roundup of 180 Americans with clubs abroad:
(Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.)
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 55 minutes in 1-0 defeat to Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): played 70
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): entered in 80th in 6-1 victory at Paderborn
RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: at Köln on Monday (2:30 p.m. Eastern, Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes, Fox Sports Go)
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 19): not in uniform
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: played 90
Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 57 in 5-0 defeat at Bayern Munich
Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: not in uniform (knee injury)
Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in uniform (hamstring injury) for 4-1 victory over Union Berlin
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II
Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): Koln II
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 season complete
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 19): U-19 season complete
Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman (age 18): U-19 season complete
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete
Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete
Nürnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Sand
2. Bundesliga
Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: played 84 in 1-1 draw at Darmstadt
Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): entered in 66th
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: not in uniform for 3-2 victory over Wehen Wiesbaden
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 75 in 2-2 draw at Osnabrück
Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: entered in 79th
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in uniform for 3-1 defeat at Sandhausen (reportedly transferring to England)
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: not in the uniform for 1-1 draw at Karlsruher
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete
Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19 season complete
St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete
Stuttgart defender Max Göggel (age 18): U-19 season complete
3. Liga
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 (scored in 89th) in 2-1 victory at Ingolstadt
Chris Richards heads home the winner for Bayern II! It’s his 3rd goal of the season (all headers). pic.twitter.com/h3QOmQha8x— Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) May 30, 2020
Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: played 61 in 2-0 defeat to Unterhaching
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: not in uniform
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: entered in 46th in 4-2 defeat at Muenster
Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in uniform for 1-0 victory at Jena
Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): U-19 season complete
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): U-19 season complete
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
(Regular season to resume Tuesday)
Jesse Marsch on Friday became the first U.S. born-and-bred coach to win a significant trophy in Europe, guiding Red Bull Salzburg to a 5-0 victory over Lustenau in the final of the ÖFB-Cup, Austria’s national cup competition.
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City
POLAND
Ekstraklasa
Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief: entered in 75th in 4-3 victory over Arka Gdynia
Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20): in uniform, did not play in 1-1 draw at Slask Wroclaw
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon: not in uniform for 2-0 victory at Silkeborg
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): at Randers on Monday
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: at Randers on Monday (transferring to OB after the season)
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): at Randers on Monday
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: at Randers on Monday
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: at Midtjylland on Monday
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): vs. Horsens on Monday
HUNGARY
NB I
ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: entered in 67th in 6-0 victory at Kaposvari Rakoczi
ZTE forward Eric McWoods: not in uniform
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Hapoel Tel Aviv
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: no match scheduled
ENGLAND
Premier League
(Season to resume June 17)
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin
Manchester City midfielder Mix Diskerud: returned from loan with Ulsan (South Korea)
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): U-23 season complete
Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23 season complete
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete
Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete
Women’s Super League
Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, 13 starts)
Championship
(Season to resume June 20)
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea
Fulham defender Tim Ream
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson
Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete
Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 17): U-23 season complete
League One
(Season might resume in late June)
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18)
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: season complete (eighth place; 28 matches, 27 starts)
Rangers defender Matt Polster: season complete (second place; six matches, three starts)
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves season complete
Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18 season complete
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: season complete (first place; 26 matches, 20 starts, two goals)
Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: season complete (first place; eight matches, eight starts)
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: season complete (sixth place; 17 matches, 10 starts)
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (fourth place; three matches, one start)
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (third place; 14 matches, four starts)
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (second place; five matches, three starts)
Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: season complete (sixth place; 13 matches, 13 starts, one goal)
Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: season complete (sixth place; two matches, one start)
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (eighth place; 16 matches, 16 starts)
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (eighth place; 15 matches, 12 starts)
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (seventh place; 16 matches, 16 starts, three goals)
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (seventh place; 13 matches, six starts)
Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (no appearances)
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, three goals)
Ligue 2
Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 19): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, two goals)
Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (third place; no appearances)
SPAIN
La Liga
(Season expected to resume in mid-June)
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad
Atlético Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, four goals)
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, nine starts)
Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; five matches, four starts)
Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; four matches, three starts)
Atlético Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (second place; eight matches, four starts)
Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; six matches, six starts)
Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (ninth place; eight matches, five starts)
Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (ninth place; no appearances)
Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (ninth place; no appearances)
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, four starts)
Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; three matches, one start)
Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; no appearances)
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)
Segunda Division
(Season expected to resume next month)
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore
ITALY
Serie B
(Season to resume June 26)
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich
Serie A Women
Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (sixth place; 13 matches, 13 starts)
Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (eighth place; 11 matches, eight starts)
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (first place; 20 matches, 15 starts)
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts)
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; two matches)
Eredivisie Women
PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; nine matches, seven starts)
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (fourth place; 22 matches, 11 starts, two goals)
Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (fourth place, seeking new club; eight matches)
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, four goals)
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (sixth place; 25 matches, 25 starts, five goals)
BELGIUM
First Division A
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20), on loan from D.C. United: season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 10 starts, one goal)
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (first place; two matches, two starts)
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 15 matches, 14 starts)
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
(Season to resume Thursday)
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete
Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19 season complete
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)
SWITZERLAND
Super League
(Season to resume June 8)
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
(Season to resume June 14)
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20)
Orebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire
Damallsvenskan
(Season to resume June 27)
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice
Orebro midfielder Cali Farquharson
Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley
Vittsjo forward Summer Green
Vittsjo defender Lorina White
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche
NORWAY
Eliteserien
(Season to resume June 16)
Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmo
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo
TURKEY
Super Lig
(Season to resume June 12)
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd
GREECE
Super League 1
(Season to resume Saturday)
Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi
CYPRUS
1 Division
(Season might resume next month)
Pafos midfielder Danny Williams
AUSTRALIA
W-League
Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (fifth place; 11 matches, three goals)
Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (eighth place; eight matches)
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, five starts, four goals)
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; two matches, one start)
Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (fifth place; six matches, two starts, one goal)
BRAZIL
Serie A
(Season in limbo)
Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18)
ECUADOR
Serie A
(Season in limbo)
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos
MEXICO
Liga MX
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: season complete (14th place; 21 matches, 21 starts, two goals)
Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: season complete (14th place; six matches, six starts)
Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: season complete (sixth place; 10 matches, eighth starts, one goal)
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: season complete (12th place; five matches, one start)
Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 19): season complete (second place; two matches)
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: season complete (seventh place; no matches)
Ascenso MX
Dorados forward Rubio Rubin: season complete (11th place; 19 matches, 10 starts, three goals)
Read more on soccer: