After the 1-0 home defeat to Werder Bremen, the U.S. national team midfielder tweeted, “To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on [too] long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism”

To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/TRB1AGm0Qx — Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) May 30, 2020

U.S. striker Jozy Altidore, who plays for Toronto FC in MLS, applauded McKennie’s efforts, tweeting: “Amen. Keep going young king.”

On Sunday, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, an Englishman, removed his jersey after scoring against Paderborn and, on his undershirt, displayed a “Justice for George Floyd” message.

Here is the weekly roundup of 180 Americans with clubs abroad:

(Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.)

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 55 minutes in 1-0 defeat to Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): played 70

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): entered in 80th in 6-1 victory at Paderborn

RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: at Köln on Monday (2:30 p.m. Eastern, Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes, Fox Sports Go)

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 19): not in uniform

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: played 90

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 57 in 5-0 defeat at Bayern Munich

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: not in uniform (knee injury)

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in uniform (hamstring injury) for 4-1 victory over Union Berlin

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): Koln II

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 19): U-19 season complete

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman (age 18): U-19 season complete

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete

Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete

Nürnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Sand

2. Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: played 84 in 1-1 draw at Darmstadt

Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): entered in 66th

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: not in uniform for 3-2 victory over Wehen Wiesbaden

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 75 in 2-2 draw at Osnabrück

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: entered in 79th

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in uniform for 3-1 defeat at Sandhausen (reportedly transferring to England)

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: not in the uniform for 1-1 draw at Karlsruher

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete

Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19 season complete

St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete

Stuttgart defender Max Göggel (age 18): U-19 season complete

3. Liga

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 (scored in 89th) in 2-1 victory at Ingolstadt

Chris Richards heads home the winner for Bayern II! It’s his 3rd goal of the season (all headers). pic.twitter.com/h3QOmQha8x — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) May 30, 2020

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: played 61 in 2-0 defeat to Unterhaching

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: not in uniform

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: entered in 46th in 4-2 defeat at Muenster

Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in uniform for 1-0 victory at Jena

Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): U-19 season complete

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): U-19 season complete

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

(Regular season to resume Tuesday)

Jesse Marsch on Friday became the first U.S. born-and-bred coach to win a significant trophy in Europe, guiding Red Bull Salzburg to a 5-0 victory over Lustenau in the final of the ÖFB-Cup, Austria’s national cup competition.

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City

POLAND

Ekstraklasa

Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief: entered in 75th in 4-3 victory over Arka Gdynia

Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20): in uniform, did not play in 1-1 draw at Slask Wroclaw

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon: not in uniform for 2-0 victory at Silkeborg

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): at Randers on Monday

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: at Randers on Monday (transferring to OB after the season)

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): at Randers on Monday

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: at Randers on Monday

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: at Midtjylland on Monday

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): vs. Horsens on Monday

HUNGARY

NB I

ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: entered in 67th in 6-0 victory at Kaposvari Rakoczi

ZTE forward Eric McWoods: not in uniform

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Hapoel Tel Aviv

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: no match scheduled

ENGLAND

Premier League

(Season to resume June 17)

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin

Manchester City midfielder Mix Diskerud: returned from loan with Ulsan (South Korea)

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): U-23 season complete

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23 season complete

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete

Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete

Women’s Super League

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, 13 starts)

Championship

(Season to resume June 20)

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea

Fulham defender Tim Ream

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson

Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete

Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 17): U-23 season complete

League One

(Season might resume in late June)

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18)

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: season complete (eighth place; 28 matches, 27 starts)

Rangers defender Matt Polster: season complete (second place; six matches, three starts)

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves season complete

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: season complete (first place; 26 matches, 20 starts, two goals)

Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: season complete (first place; eight matches, eight starts)

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: season complete (sixth place; 17 matches, 10 starts)

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (fourth place; three matches, one start)

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (third place; 14 matches, four starts)

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (second place; five matches, three starts)

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: season complete (sixth place; 13 matches, 13 starts, one goal)

Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: season complete (sixth place; two matches, one start)

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (eighth place; 16 matches, 16 starts)

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (eighth place; 15 matches, 12 starts)

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (seventh place; 16 matches, 16 starts, three goals)

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (seventh place; 13 matches, six starts)

Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (no appearances)

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, three goals)

Ligue 2

Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 19): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, two goals)

Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (third place; no appearances)

SPAIN

La Liga

(Season expected to resume in mid-June)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Atlético Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, four goals)

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, nine starts)

Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; five matches, four starts)

Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; four matches, three starts)

Atlético Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (second place; eight matches, four starts)

Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; six matches, six starts)

Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (ninth place; eight matches, five starts)

Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (ninth place; no appearances)

Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (ninth place; no appearances)

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, four starts)

Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; three matches, one start)

Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; no appearances)

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)

Segunda Division

(Season expected to resume next month)

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore

ITALY

Serie B

(Season to resume June 26)

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich

Serie A Women

Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (sixth place; 13 matches, 13 starts)

Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (eighth place; 11 matches, eight starts)

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (first place; 20 matches, 15 starts)

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts)

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; two matches)

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; nine matches, seven starts)

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (fourth place; 22 matches, 11 starts, two goals)

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (fourth place, seeking new club; eight matches)

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, four goals)

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (sixth place; 25 matches, 25 starts, five goals)

BELGIUM

First Division A

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20), on loan from D.C. United: season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 10 starts, one goal)

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (first place; two matches, two starts)

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 15 matches, 14 starts)

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

(Season to resume Thursday)

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19 season complete

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)

SWITZERLAND

Super League

(Season to resume June 8)

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

(Season to resume June 14)

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20)

Orebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire

Damallsvenskan

(Season to resume June 27)

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice

Orebro midfielder Cali Farquharson

Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley

Vittsjo forward Summer Green

Vittsjo defender Lorina White

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche

NORWAY

Eliteserien

(Season to resume June 16)

Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmo

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo

TURKEY

Super Lig

(Season to resume June 12)

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd

GREECE

Super League 1

(Season to resume Saturday)

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi

CYPRUS

1 Division

(Season might resume next month)

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (fifth place; 11 matches, three goals)

Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (eighth place; eight matches)

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, five starts, four goals)

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; two matches, one start)

Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (fifth place; six matches, two starts, one goal)

BRAZIL

Serie A

(Season in limbo)

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18)

ECUADOR

Serie A

(Season in limbo)

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: season complete (14th place; 21 matches, 21 starts, two goals)

Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: season complete (14th place; six matches, six starts)

Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: season complete (sixth place; 10 matches, eighth starts, one goal)

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: season complete (12th place; five matches, one start)

Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 19): season complete (second place; two matches)

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: season complete (seventh place; no matches)

Ascenso MX

Dorados forward Rubio Rubin: season complete (11th place; 19 matches, 10 starts, three goals)