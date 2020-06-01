Cowan had the talent to start just after he arrived on Maryland’s campus as an 18-year-old. But as a 6-foot point guard, he was never lured to leave early by a surefire spot in the NBA. He stayed, “because there’s no guarantee for him after college,” Turgeon said. “We’ll see,” the coach added, hopefully. “Little guy’s coming back a little bit in the NBA.”

So now here’s Cowan, nearly three months removed from that pinnacle of his college career, looking to what’s next, trying to become a little guy who makes it. Cowan’s name doesn’t appear on most draft projections, but he could land with an organization as an undrafted player and work toward eventually playing at the highest level.

With the NCAA tournament, the NBA scouting combine and in-person workouts scuttled by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Cowan missed opportunities to impress scouts. But he has had about a dozen video calls with teams, he said, and has enjoyed the process, which has no definite end date because the NBA season and draft are still on hold.

“Hearing some of the feedback from the teams that he’s interviewed with has kind of reassured him: ‘You belong here. Just keep working,’ ” said Cowan’s mother, Traci. “... He’s gotten really good feedback and then really honest feedback of things he needs to improve to go to the next level.”

Cowan scored 1,881 points at Maryland (the seventh most in program history) and added 584 assists (fifth most). He started 130 consecutive games, beginning with the 2016-17 opener and ending with that win over Michigan just before the coronavirus pandemic brought the season to a premature end. Cowan’s statistics, and his ability to hit shots in critical moments, are evidence of what he accomplished in college. But the perceived slights — his size, for instance — have driven him throughout his career.

Lately, Cowan has bounced between his apartment in College Park and his home in Bowie. He works with a trainer in Gaithersburg and spends most days with his family. The Cowans have a half court in their backyard where Anthony and Alex, his younger sister who plays at Wagner, can shoot.

“One of the biggest things I want to do is just stay in rhythm,” Cowan said. “Just making sure I can keep my touch, making sure my shot just feels good. That’s what I’m able to do on the outside court, really just lock into that.”

This is the most time Cowan has spent at home since he graduated from high school. At Maryland, he rarely had breaks and took classes through the summer. Lately, Cowan might come over in the morning, and his mom said he always stays for dinner.

With the uncertainty about how and when the draft will take place, Cowan continues to work while also giving himself a chance to relax. He has been able to play video games or watch movies on Netflix. He recently started a podcast, through which he hopes to show others what it’s like to be a college basketball player and prove he is not the unemotional, quiet player some pegged him to be.

Cowan has reflected a bit on his college career. When Maryland sent him all of his jerseys, he lined them up in his basement and posted a picture. He has watched old games and highlights. But he doesn’t dwell on the past four years.

What does 4️⃣ years of memories look like?



Uno gave everything he had for Maryland ❤️

The day it ended, his mom kept reminding him of all his accomplishments: that game-tying three-pointer against Illinois, then beating the Fighting Illini again in their building, the share of the conference title, all the records. She told her son, “Anthony, if it had to end, let’s think about how it ended.” It might always feel incomplete, but Cowan’s content.

“It was something that was a huge part of my life,” he said of his Maryland career. “But the next chapter of my life is something I’m really excited about.”

What comes next for Cowan will almost certainly take him farther from home than he has ever lived. Cowan played high school ball for St. John’s in the District, then stayed local for his college career. His mom estimates that for about 95 percent of his college games, one of his parents watched from the stands. Their presence didn’t waver last season when his sister’s games with Wagner added to the load. Cowan’s parents have decided that, wherever their son lands, they will visit as much as possible.

As Cowan’s mom listens to her son’s media interviews, she is reminded of how he matured in college. She hears him repeating the family’s mantras, such as, “Do what you have to do so you can do what you want to do.” And she knows her son has always been ambitious. That word is tattooed across his chest and drives his outlook regarding what’s next.

“He has everything he needs to move on to the next level,” Traci Cowan said. “How it will happen, the journey that will happen, I don’t know. But I know it will happen eventually.”

