A FAQ located at GambetDC’s website adds that users “less than a half a mile from the District’s border … may be blocked from play using GambetDC and will need to move further away from the border and try again.” Still, people looking to place wagers from central portions of the city also encountered problems over the weekend.

Not working in Columbia Heights, either. That’s as central as you can get. @GambetDC has some kinks to work out with @GeoGuard_. Why pay for/partner with a third party geolocation service when it can’t handle the precision needed in a small area like D.C.? — Rob Athmer (@robathmer) May 31, 2020

In another tweet, GeoComply claimed that “players are able to successfully geolocated from within DC,” a fact confirmed by Nicole Jordan, director of marketing and communications for the D.C. lottery. She said in a telephone interview Monday that GambetDC’s geolocating technology is “actually working as intended.”

“It’s not really a problem,” she said. “The geosensing technology is programmed to be really strict at launch.”

Jordan said Washington faces some of the “most complicated location-based restrictions” because of its status as the nation’s capital, because it is filled with federal land (upon which gambling is prohibited) and because the city has carved out two-block areas around the stadiums to allow team owners to develop their own sports gambling operations. She also said that geolocation will improve for people who live near the city’s borders as the system continues to be used.

“As we get more information from users — it’s being collected and will continue to be collected in the upcoming weeks — the buffer zones, particularly around the D.C. borders, will gradually begin to be reduced and be refined” over the next few weeks, Jordan said, adding that such an “adaptive process” happens at all launches of mobile sports gambling offerings.

“We want to err on the side of caution,” Jordan said. “We don’t want to be [illegally offering bets] in Maryland. So we made that buffer a little wider and we’re adapting it as we speak.”

Jordan could not say how much money was wagered over GambetDC’s first four days because she did not yet have access to that information.

The D.C. Council legalized sports gambling in December 2018, joining a host of other states that have allowed such wagers since the Supreme Court struck down the federal law that limited sports betting mainly to Nevada. But Washington’s efforts to get its sports gambling site off the ground have been marred by controversy and bad timing. Last July, the Council awarded the sole-source contract for the service to Intralot, the Greek gaming company that also operates the city’s lottery. That, in turn, led to a lawsuit against the city filed by a man who claimed the $215 million contract with Intra­lot violated federal law because District officials awarded it without competitive bidding.

The D.C. Lottery originally hoped to have its service up and running by the Super Bowl but encountered delays. Then the novel coronavirus pandemic struck, shutting down nearly all of the world’s sporting events and leaving gamblers with little to wager upon apart from obscure events in far-flung locales.

But with the sports world crawling back to life, GambetDC went live with what the DC Lottery described as a “soft launch” on Thursday, offering wagers on such sports as German soccer and NASCAR auto racing. However, the site was criticized for the odds it was offering, which give the house an edge much bigger than most other gambling sites and make it more challenging for gamblers to win over the long run. Critics say such bad odds will drive dedicated sports gamblers to nearby states where such betting has been legalized, such as West Virginia and Pennsylvania, or to illegal offshore operations.

West Virginia, Pennsylvania and other states offer mobile sports betting via a number of different companies, including established operations such as DraftKings and FanDuel. Intralot, which also has obtained the sole-source contract to operate sports gambling in Montana, will remain the only citywide mobile option in Washington. Eventually, sports gambling will be allowed in the city’s professional sports stadiums and at bars and restaurants that obtain a special license from the city.

