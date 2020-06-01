Murphy said his son, Tyson, and others were hurt while “peacefully protesting for justice for George Floyd” in Denver and tweeted an image of his son in a hospital, bleeding below his left eye.

“Last night, my son was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet while peacefully protesting for justice for George Floyd. His story is not unique,” Murphy, who briefly played for the Colorado Rockies and twice was a National League MVP with the Atlanta Braves, wrote. “Countless others have also experienced this use of excessive police force while trying to have their voices heard.”

He went on to write that his son was lucky to avoid more serious injury, unlike others. “Luckily, his eye was saved due to a kind stranger that was handing out goggles to protesters shortly before the shooting and another kind stranger that drove him to the ER,” he wrote. “Others were not so lucky and will be permanently disabled due to excessive police force.”

Protesters and police clashed in a number of cities across the United States in another night of violence after the brutal death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck and three others stood by. As he lost consciousness, Floyd said, “I can’t breathe” and called for his mother.

“As terrible as this experience has been,” Murphy wrote, “we know that it’s practically nothing compared to the systemic racism and violence against Black life that he was protesting in the first place. Black communities across America have been terrorized for centuries by excessive police force.

“If you’re a beneficiary of systemic racism, then you will not be able to dismantle it at no cost to yourself. You will have to put yourself at risk. It might not always result in being physically attacked, but it will require you to make yourself vulnerable.”